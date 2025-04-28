Key Moments:

Transsion Holdings’ net profit fell by 69.9% year-over-year during 2025’s first quarter.

Revenue also dropped by 25.45%.

The stock price closed at 81.66 CNY on Monday, a 2.38% decline.

Transsion Reports Significant Downturn in First-Quarter Profit

Transsion Holdings, a mobile phone manufacturer headquartered in Shenzhen, announced on Monday that its net profit for the first quarter fell sharply to 490 million yuan, declining 69.9% from the same period last year. The company’s financial report also disclosed that Q1 revenue sank by 25.45% year-over-year and reached 13.004 billion yuan. Such a substantial earnings miss often leads to a downward revision of investor sentiment and can trigger a sell-off of the company’s shares.

Shares Slipped 2.38%

Transsion Holdings’ stock suffered a downturn on Monday. The share price fell by almost 2.4%, and it closed at 81.66 CNY. This marks a notable decrease from last week’s peak of over 84 yuan.

Weakening Cash Flow Compounds Transsion’s Earnings Woes

The reported deterioration in net cash flow from operating activities, moving from a negative 108 million yuan to a negative 741 million yuan year-over-year, also contributed to investor concerns about the company’s short-term financial health. In its financial statement, Transsion Holdings acknowledged that this significant decline in performance was primarily attributable to the “combined impact of market competition and supply chain costs.”

Healthy Assets and Cash Reserves Contrast Concerning Profits

On a more positive note, Transsion’s overall financial position appears to remain sound. The company reported total assets of 43.491 billion yuan, a debt-to-asset ratio of approximately 52%, and a substantial balance of cash and cash equivalents amounting to 13.697 billion yuan.