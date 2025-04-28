Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Stock Market News » Transsion’s Q1 Net Profit Plummets 69.9%, Stock Slides 2.38%

Transsion’s Q1 Net Profit Plummets 69.9%, Stock Slides 2.38%

Written by Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher is an active trader and market analyst. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from University of Pennsylvania and started his career as a private Forex trader back in 2005.
, | Updated: April 28, 2025

Key Moments:

  • Transsion Holdings’ net profit fell by 69.9% year-over-year during 2025’s first quarter.
  • Revenue also dropped by 25.45%.
  • The stock price closed at 81.66 CNY on Monday, a 2.38% decline.

Transsion Reports Significant Downturn in First-Quarter Profit

Transsion Holdings, a mobile phone manufacturer headquartered in Shenzhen, announced on Monday that its net profit for the first quarter fell sharply to 490 million yuan, declining 69.9% from the same period last year. The company’s financial report also disclosed that Q1 revenue sank by 25.45% year-over-year and reached 13.004 billion yuan. Such a substantial earnings miss often leads to a downward revision of investor sentiment and can trigger a sell-off of the company’s shares.

Shares Slipped 2.38%

Transsion Holdings’ stock suffered a downturn on Monday. The share price fell by almost 2.4%, and it closed at 81.66 CNY. This marks a notable decrease from last week’s peak of over 84 yuan.

Weakening Cash Flow Compounds Transsion’s Earnings Woes

The reported deterioration in net cash flow from operating activities, moving from a negative 108 million yuan to a negative 741 million yuan year-over-year, also contributed to investor concerns about the company’s short-term financial health. In its financial statement, Transsion Holdings acknowledged that this significant decline in performance was primarily attributable to the “combined impact of market competition and supply chain costs.”

Healthy Assets and Cash Reserves Contrast Concerning Profits

On a more positive note, Transsion’s overall financial position appears to remain sound. The company reported total assets of 43.491 billion yuan, a debt-to-asset ratio of approximately 52%, and a substantial balance of cash and cash equivalents amounting to 13.697 billion yuan.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • GBP/USD advances as UK house prices soar to highest since 2008GBP/USD advances as UK house prices soar to highest since 2008 The pound advanced against the US dollar, after a report revealed UK house prices increased for a 13th straight month, reaching the highest level since April 2008.GBP/USD reached a session high at 1.6606, after which consolidation followed […]
  • USD/CAD on session highs after US retail sales reportUSD/CAD on session highs after US retail sales report US dollar climbed to its highest point during Tuesday trade against its Canadian counterpart, after an official report showed that core retail sales in the United States rose at the fastest rate in seven months in July, adding to expectations […]
  • Volkswagen’s passenger car brand to implement 10 billion euros of efficiency measuresVolkswagen’s passenger car brand to implement 10 billion euros of efficiency measures According to a Volkswagen spokesperson, the company's passenger car brand is set to implement savings and cost-cutting measures at the amount of EUR 10 billion by 2026 in order to achieve a return on sales of 6.5%.The person noted that […]
  • LSE: FTSE 100 index rises on China infrastructure plans, euro-area confidence reportLSE: FTSE 100 index rises on China infrastructure plans, euro-area confidence report European equities, along with Britains headline index, rose on Friday after recent weak data points from China, which spurred fears of a slowdown in the worlds second-biggest economy, prompted Premier Li Keqiang to announce that the government […]
  • Onyx attracting Pfizer, Novartis in a buyout raceOnyx attracting Pfizer, Novartis in a buyout race Onyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a bio-pharmaceutical company. The Company is developing therapies that target the molecular mechanisms which cause cancer. The company has a promising investing future and according to Reuters has added two large […]
  • Market Briefing on Monday June 13thMarket Briefing on Monday June 13th The recent downswing in EUR/USD seemed to have been halted in the area between the 50.0% (1.1255) and the 61.8% (1.1219) Fibonacci levels, reflecting the ascent from May 30th low to June 9th high. At the start of the US trading session the […]