Spain's trade deficit shrinks to EUR 2.3 billion in May

July 21, 2024 7:58 am

Spain’s trade balance deficit has narrowed to EUR 2.3 billion in May, data showed, from EUR 3.1 billion in May 2023.

Total exports went up 2.3% year-on-year to EUR 34.7 billion in May, driven by higher sales of energy products (up 35.9%), raw materials (up 13.1%) and food, beverages & tobacco (up 9.1%).

Total imports were mostly steady at EUR 37.1 billion in May. Purchases of other goods went up 31.5%, while those of energy products surged 15.1%.

And, imports of non-chemical semi-manufactured goods shrank 8.3%, while those of capital goods dropped 5.7% in May.

The EUR/GBP currency pair settled with no change at 0.8418 on Friday. For the week, the minor currency pair went up 0.35%, as it snapped a two-week streak of losses.

Author: Miroslav Marinoff, a news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market and the US Stock Market.
