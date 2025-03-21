Key moments

The FTSE 100 index fell 0.54% on Friday after a fire at the North Hyde electrical substation forced Heathrow to close.

Airline stocks were hit hard, with International Airlines Group (IAG) seeing a 1.24% share price decrease, while Wizz Air’s stocks fell 1.47%.

The FTSE 250 also saw a decline, falling by 0.47%.

UK Stocks Slide Following Heathrow Airport Power Loss, Investigation Underway

A significant fire at an electrical substation in West London caused widespread disruption at Heathrow Airport and sent ripples through the UK stock market on Friday. The FTSE 100 experienced a 0.54% decline as travel and leisure stocks faced considerable pressure due to the airport’s shutdown.

The incident, which involved a transformer at the North Hyde electrical substation, caused a major outage that affected over 100,000 homes and forced the cancellation or delay of more than 1,300 flights. Authorities have launched an investigation, with counter-terrorism police reportedly being involved. For now, officials have not found any indication of criminal activity, but the incident has raised concerns about the vulnerability of critical infrastructure.

The impact of the situation was particularly felt by airline stocks. International Airlines Group (IAG), the parent company of British Airways, saw its shares fall by 1.24%, reflecting the immediate concern over the disruption of the airline’s operations. Wizz Air also experienced a decline, with its stock dropping by 1.47%. The ripple effects extended beyond airlines, with hotelier IHG’s shares falling by 2.96% as investors anticipated a decrease in travel-related bookings.

As concerns about the broader economic impact seized markets, the FTSE 250, representing mid-cap companies, also saw a decline of 0.47%. The travel and leisure sector as a whole experienced a 1.7% drop. With thousands of flights disrupted and travelers facing uncertainty, the impact of the Heathrow Airport shutdown is likely to be felt for some time to come.

Market sentiment among investors was further compounded by existing concerns about a potential US recession and low consumer confidence. Expectations of a weak start to Wall Street trading and the aftermath of recent central bank meetings also affected the FTSE 100.