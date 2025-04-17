Key moments

Anticipation of Chinese policy support spurred buying interest in Hong Kong-listed equities, particularly within the technology and property sectors. The Hang Seng Index rose 1.61% to 21.359.15.

The Nikkei 225 soared by over 450 basis points on Thursday, with investor confidence fueled by news that the trade negotiations between Japan and the US appeared to be going well. The Korean KOSPI also rose, climbing 0.94%.

China’s SSE stayed mostly flat, edging up a mere 0.13%.

Asian Equities Achieve Bullish Close

Thursday’s trading session saw a generally optimistic close for Asian financial markets, with several key indices registering notable gains. Investor sentiment appeared to be buoyed by a combination of factors, including promising developments in international trade negotiations and the anticipation of policy measures that China could undertake to support local businesses.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 index experienced a robust increase of 1.35%, ultimately settling at 34,377.60 points. The ongoing trade discussions between Japan and the United States played a key role in the rise in stock confidence. Reports indicate that both nations have been making considerable headway in their negotiations, particularly concerning the complex issues of tariffs and military spending. When addressing the matter on social media, US President Donald Trump said the following:

“A great honor to have just met with the Japanese delegation on trade. Big progress!”

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index also demonstrated significant upward movement, registering a substantial jump of 1.61%, equivalent to over 300 basis points. This impressive performance was fueled by growing hopes of potential stimulus measures by Beijing. Optimism regarding economic support appeared to outweigh the persistent tariff tensions between the United States and China, which have yet to show definitive signs of easing. The Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index enjoyed a value spike of almost 3%. The Hang Seng Tech Index also surged, climbing over 2%. Major technology players such as Alibaba and Baidu recorded notable increases, and electric vehicle manufacturers like NIO and Li Auto also experienced positive price action.

Meanwhile, South Korea’s KOSPI index participated in Thursday’s rally by climbing by almost 1%. This upward movement reflected the optimism surrounding the progress in trade negotiations between the United States and Japan, as investors likely anticipated potential positive spillover effects for the broader region, including South Korea. Among individual stocks, a notable mover was Samsung Electronics, a key player in the South Korean market, which saw its share price grow by 0.73%

In contrast to the strong gains across other Asian nations, mainland China’s equity markets exhibited a more tempered performance. The Shanghai Composite index managed to close with a modest increase of 0.13%, while the CSI 300 index experienced a slight dip of 0.02%.