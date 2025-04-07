Spot Silver falls to 7-month low in volatile trade

Spot Silver registered its lowest price level since September 11th 2024 on Monday, at $28.37 per troy ounce, in a volatile trade, as market players continued to assess the impact of an escalating trade war on the global economy.

Silver has lost more than 15% over the past three trading days alone amid a broader market sell-off, as investors likely sold the metal to realize profits and cover losses or margin calls on other trades.

China announced on Friday it planned to implement 34% tariffs on all goods imported from the US as well as export curbs on some rare earth metals.

The move came as a response to the Trump administration’s 54% duties imposed on Chinese imports. This fueled concerns over an escalating trade conflict between the world’s first two largest economies, triggering a sell-off across market segments.

Still, Silver may draw renewed support from prospects of more Federal Reserve rate cuts this year.

Spot Silver was last up 2.30% on the day to trade at $30.27 per troy ounce.