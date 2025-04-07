Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Commodities News » Spot Silver falls to 7-month low in volatile trade

Spot Silver falls to 7-month low in volatile trade

Written by Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov, a financial news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market, as currently his focus is set on the major currencies of eight developed nations worldwide.
, | Updated: April 7, 2025

Spot Silver registered its lowest price level since September 11th 2024 on Monday, at $28.37 per troy ounce, in a volatile trade, as market players continued to assess the impact of an escalating trade war on the global economy.

Silver has lost more than 15% over the past three trading days alone amid a broader market sell-off, as investors likely sold the metal to realize profits and cover losses or margin calls on other trades.

China announced on Friday it planned to implement 34% tariffs on all goods imported from the US as well as export curbs on some rare earth metals.

The move came as a response to the Trump administration’s 54% duties imposed on Chinese imports. This fueled concerns over an escalating trade conflict between the world’s first two largest economies, triggering a sell-off across market segments.

Still, Silver may draw renewed support from prospects of more Federal Reserve rate cuts this year.

Spot Silver was last up 2.30% on the day to trade at $30.27 per troy ounce.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News