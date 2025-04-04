Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Stock Market News » Dow, S&P 500 Plunge on Tariff News, Nasdaq Composite Sinks 5.97%

Dow, S&P 500 Plunge on Tariff News, Nasdaq Composite Sinks 5.97%

Written by Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher is an active trader and market analyst. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from University of Pennsylvania and started his career as a private Forex trader back in 2005.
, | Updated: April 4, 2025

Key moments

  • The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 3.98%, losing over 1,600 points.
  • The Nasdaq Composite is in the red as well (5.97%), while the S&P 500 fell 4.84%.
  • Market sentiment turned sour after the reveal of the latest tariff policies of the Trump Administration.

Trade War Fears Trigger Market Chaos

President Trump’s newly enacted tariff measures triggered a dramatic sell-off across Wall Street, reminiscent of the market turmoil seen during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Dow Jones Industrial Average suffered a significant decline, shedding over 1,600 points during a near 4% plunge, marking the largest drop recorded since June 2020.

Dow Jones sinks over 1,600 points, TradingView

The S&P 500, representing the broader market, fell 4.84%, while the Nasdaq Composite also faced a brutal session and experienced a near 6% tumble, translating to a single-day loss of over 1,000 points not seen since March 2020. This widespread sell-off affected a vast majority of the S&P 500’s constituents, with over 400 stocks ending the day in the red.

The market’s reaction was driven by President Trump’s announcement of a global 10% baseline tariff, coupled with additional, higher duties imposed on specific countries deemed to have unfair trade practices. This two-tiered tariff system goes into effect in early April.

The technology sector, particularly semiconductor manufacturers, was heavily affected by the news. Nvidia, a key player in artificial intelligence chip production, saw its stock price decline by 7.81%, reflecting the market’s apprehension regarding the potential disruption of global supply chains. Other chip makers also experienced significant losses.

Furthermore, retailers heavily reliant on imported goods faced substantial losses. Best Buy, Target, and Dollar Tree all witnessed double-digit percentage drops, as the tariffs had an immediate impact on consumer-facing businesses. The financial services sector was also significantly affected, with major institutions like Bank of America, American Express, and Goldman Sachs experiencing sharp declines. Tech hardware companies such as Dell Technologies and HP Inc. were not spared either, falling 18.99% and 14.71%, respectively.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • Binary Tribune’s Trading Signals for August 24th 2016Binary Tribune’s Trading Signals for August 24th 2016 EUR/USD: Buy at 1.1290, TP1 - 1.1310, TP2 - 1.1315, TP3 - 1.1320, SL - 1-2 pips below 1.1276.Sell at 1.1320, TP1 - 1.1300, TP2 – 1.1295, TP3 - 1.1290, SL - 1-2 pips above 1.1334.If break and close above 1.1334, buy with TP at […]
  • Forex Market: USD/CAD edges higher ahead of US, Canadian data stringForex Market: USD/CAD edges higher ahead of US, Canadian data string Yesterday’s trade saw USD/CAD within the range of 1.3649-1.3754. The pair closed at 1.3739, rising 0.51% on a daily basis. It has been the 19th gain in the past 33 trading days and also the steepest one since February 5th, when the pair […]
  • USD/JPY Nears 150.00 Ahead of BoJ MeetingUSD/JPY Nears 150.00 Ahead of BoJ Meeting Key momentsThe USD/JPY has surged towards the 150.00 mark on Tuesday, rising by around 0.30%. The Bank of Japan's forthcoming two-day meeting is under close scrutiny from market participants, who anticipate possible further interest […]
  • General Motors Co. share price up, recalls more than 1.5 million vehiclesGeneral Motors Co. share price up, recalls more than 1.5 million vehicles Ms. Mary Barra – the Chief Executive Officer of General Motors Co., which is the largest car manufacturer by sales in North America, announced three new safety recalls for more than 1.5 million vehicles, including some current models. She also […]
  • Gold near three-week low as Syria tension recedesGold near three-week low as Syria tension recedes Gold futures traded on the upside in the early European session but remained fairly unchanged as diminishing concern over U.S. military intervention in Syria limited safe haven demand for the metal. The market was also pressured amid broad […]
  • Dairy exporter Fonterra may face legal action by DanoneDairy exporter Fonterra may face legal action by Danone It seems that legal actions against the New Zealand dairy exporter Fonterra may be taken by Danone SA, which is one of the largest France-based food companies and primarily produces fresh milk products, biscuits, cereal products, medical […]