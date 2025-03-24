Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

BTC Surges Past $87,400, Metaplanet Announces Acquisition of $12.6M in Bitcoin

Written by Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher is an active trader and market analyst. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from University of Pennsylvania and started his career as a private Forex trader back in 2005.
Updated: March 24, 2025

Key moments

  • Bitcoin’s valuation escalated to almost $87,500 on Monday.
  • This upward movement is partly attributable to shifting market interpretations of U.S. trade measures.
  • Metaplanet purchased 150 BTC, worth $12.6 million.

Bitcoin Jumps 1.64% Amid Shifting Market Sentiment

The cryptocurrency market experienced a surge on Monday, with Bitcoin’s value climbing to nearly $87,500, marking a 1.64% increase. This upward trend coincided with significant developments involving Japanese investment firm Metaplanet, which recently appointed Eric Trump to its Strategic Board of Advisors.

Bitcoin’s price rally surpassed the $87,400 threshold, reflecting a renewed optimism among investors. This surge can be attributed, in part, to evolving perspectives on potential U.S. trade policies. Initially, market anxieties were fueled by the prospect of sweeping tariffs. However, reports suggesting a more targeted and flexible approach, which would concern a narrow range of countries, have alleviated some of these concerns to some extent. This has fostered a more favorable environment for speculative assets, including Bitcoin.

Meanwhile, Metaplanet disclosed a $12.6 million Bitcoin acquisition on Monday. The firm purchased an additional 150 BTC, and its total Bitcoin portfolio now stands at 3,350 BTC. This continued accumulation underscores Metaplanet’s commitment to its Bitcoin treasury strategy, which aims to significantly increase its reserves in the coming years. This development followed Eric Trump’s decision to join the Metaplanet advisory board, a strategic move that aims to expand Metaplanet’s international footprint and accelerate the adoption of Bitcoin. Furthermore, the company’s leadership believes that Eric Trump’s expertise in finance and branding will be instrumental in achieving its expansion objectives.

Metaplanet’s aggressive Bitcoin acquisition strategy and its strategic board appointment have garnered significant attention within the cryptocurrency community. The company has positioned itself as a leading Bitcoin treasury firm in Asia, with ambitious plans to expand its holdings. These actions reflect a growing confidence in Bitcoin’s long-term value and potential. The market’s response, characterized by Bitcoin’s price surge, highlights the interconnectedness of political, financial, and technological factors influencing cryptocurrency valuations.

