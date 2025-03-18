Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Forex and Currency News » USD/CAD Open Price 1.4286 Ahead of February’s Canadian Consumer Price Index Data

USD/CAD Open Price 1.4286 Ahead of February’s Canadian Consumer Price Index Data

Written by Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher is an active trader and market analyst. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from University of Pennsylvania and started his career as a private Forex trader back in 2005.
, | Updated: March 18, 2025

Key moments

  • February’s Canadian Consumer Price Index (CPI) is projected to indicate a slight uptick in annual inflation, moving from 1.9% to 2.1%.
  • Bank of Canada (BoC) recent interest rate cut of 25 basis points to 2.75% amidst trade war concerns, with potential for a policy pause influenced by inflation data.
  • USD/CAD pair currently trading around 1.4300, with market sentiment and inflation data anticipated to drive near-term fluctuations.

Canadian Inflation Data and Monetary Policy Under Trade War Scrutiny

Statistics Canada is set to release the February inflation report, with expectations of a slight increase in the annual CPI. This anticipated rise, while not considered alarming, introduces a layer of complexity to the Bank of Canada’s (BoC) monetary policy decisions. Reflecting anxieties about economic deceleration amid ongoing U.S. trade disputes, the central bank enacted its seventh successive interest rate cut, bringing the benchmark to 2.75%.

USD/CAD Open Price 1.4286

The BoC’s decision to lower interest rates was influenced by the implementation of 25% tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum exports to the U.S. However, these tariffs also present an inflationary risk, potentially leading the BoC to reconsider its current easing cycle. The upcoming inflation data will be crucial in determining the central bank’s future policy direction.

Even with the market experiencing fluctuations, the USD/CAD pair has remained relatively stable, trading in the approximate range of 1.4300. Market sentiment, coupled with the release of the inflation report, is expected to drive near-term movements in the pair. Analysts suggest that higher-than-expected inflation figures could strengthen the Canadian Dollar, while lower figures might prompt further rate cuts. A considerable inflationary spike, however, could cast doubt on the Canadian economy’s robustness, with the potential to diminish the value of the Canadian dollar. The interplay between inflation data, BoC policy, and trade dynamics will continue to shape the Canadian Dollar’s trajectory.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • EUR/USD little changed, close to eight-month highs due to US political deadlockEUR/USD little changed, close to eight-month highs due to US political deadlock The euro was slightly changed against the US dollar on Friday, trading in proximity to eight-month highs, as the political deadlock in the United States continued to cause pressure on the greenback.EUR/USD touched a session high at 1.3630 […]
  • Natural gas surges on tropical storm activityNatural gas surges on tropical storm activity Natural gas futures surged more than 2% on Tuesday as investors kept a close watch on a tropical storm over the central Atlantic Ocean and a low-pressure area over the western Caribbean Sea, which could disrupt supplies from the Gulf of […]
  • WTI futures ease off 1-month high, strong dollar weighsWTI futures ease off 1-month high, strong dollar weighs West Texas Intermediate crude fell during early European trading hours as traders locked in gains after prices rose to a one-month high yesterday. Robust US economic growth in the fourth quarter boosted demand prospects, but a stronger dollar […]
  • Commodity Market: Pivot Levels for Monday (April 3rd 2017)Commodity Market: Pivot Levels for Monday (April 3rd 2017) Silver (SI) for May delivery (1 Troy Ounce)R1 – $18.277 R2 – $18.298 R3 (Range Resistance – Sell) – $18.319 R4 (Long Breakout) – $18.383 R5 (Breakout Target 1) – $18.456 R6 (Breakout Target 2) – $18.488S1 – $18.235 S2 – […]
  • Forex Market: EUR/GBP daily trading forecastForex Market: EUR/GBP daily trading forecast Yesterday’s trade saw EUR/GBP within the range of 0.7369-0.7456. The daily low has also been the lowest level in more than six years. The pair closed at 0.7412, losing 0.35% on a daily basis.At 7:41 GMT today EUR/GBP was up 0.06% for the […]
  • Forex Market: CAD/JPY daily forecastForex Market: CAD/JPY daily forecast During yesterday’s trading session CAD/JPY traded within the range of 93.72-94.01 and closed at 93.93.At 8:00 GMT today CAD/JPY was losing 0.07% for the day to trade at 93.91. The pair touched a daily low at 93.84 at 6:45 […]