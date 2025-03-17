Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Stock Market News » AMD Stock Jumps 1.93% to $102.92, RX 9070 Series Achieves 45% Market Share in Japan

AMD Stock Jumps 1.93% to $102.92, RX 9070 Series Achieves 45% Market Share in Japan

Written by Brian McColl
Brian McColl
Brian McColl is a fundamental and technical analysis expert and mentor. Brian has been a part of the Forex and stock markets for more than ten years as a freelancing trader.
, | Updated: March 17, 2025

Key moments

  • AMD shares saw a notable pre-market increase of 1.93%, reaching $102.92.
  • A notable 45% of the Japanese GPU market is now held by AMD’s RX 9070 series, according to official company statements.
  • Reports indicate that TSMC has approached major U.S. chip designers, including AMD, to discuss potential investments in a joint venture overseeing Intel’s manufacturing.

AMD Stock Gains Momentum Amid Success in Japan and the U.S.

AMD’s stock experienced a positive surge as the trading week commenced, reflecting both market optimism and the company’s strategic gains in the graphics processing unit (GPU) sector. In early trading on Monday, AMD’s stock demonstrated encouraging momentum, with pre-market figures indicating a 1.93% increase, pushing the share price to $102.92, representing a rise from Friday’s closing value of $100.97. This upward trend suggests investor confidence, possibly stemming from recent reports of AMD’s growing influence in key markets.

A significant development bolstering AMD’s position is the reported success of its Radeon RX 9070 series graphics cards in Japan. During a specialized event in Akihabara, AMD officials stated that the RX 9070 series has captured a substantial 45% share of the Japanese GPU market. This achievement signifies a notable advancement for AMD in a highly competitive region, with the demand for the new GPUs heavily outpacing the supply.

AMD’s RX 9070 and 9070 XT models are also demonstrating strong sales performance in the United States. Notably, these cards have secured prominent positions on Newegg’s best-seller list, with two RX 9070 XT AIB models ranking fourth and fifth, positioned between other AMD products.

Adding to the dynamic nature of the semiconductor industry, reports have emerged regarding TSMC’s proactive efforts to forge collaborative partnerships. According to insights from Reuters, TSMC has engaged with prominent U.S. chip designers, including Nvidia, AMD, and Broadcom, regarding potential investments in a joint venture overseeing Intel’s manufacturing facilities. This prospective venture could signify a paradigm shift in the semiconductor manufacturing sector, where TSMC could hold no more than 50% ownership.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • Forex Market: USD/CAD daily trading forecastForex Market: USD/CAD daily trading forecast Friday’s trade saw USD/CAD within the range of 1.1151-1.1271. The pair closed at 1.1243, gaining 0.76% on a daily basis.At 7:40 GMT today USD/CAD was down 0.24% for the day to trade at 1.1222. The pair touched a daily low at 1.1219 at 7:30 […]
  • BASF SE share price down, Q4 profit tops projectionsBASF SE share price down, Q4 profit tops projections The worlds biggest chemical manufacturer – BASF SE – reported on Friday that fourth-quarter profit beat analysts projections, driven by strong performance in the chemicals division and lower oil prices.According to the companys statement, […]
  • Forex Market: USD/RUB forecast for MondayForex Market: USD/RUB forecast for Monday Friday’s trade saw USD/RUB within the range of 36.117-36.544. The pair closed at 36.161, losing 0.52% on a daily basis, which trimmed the weekly gain to 1.14%.Fundamental viewRussian FederationThe surplus on Russias trade balance […]
  • Forex Market: EUR/CHF daily trading forecastForex Market: EUR/CHF daily trading forecast Yesterday’s trade saw EUR/CHF within the range of 1.2055-1.2086. The pair closed at 1.2068, gaining 0.02% on a daily basis.At 6:42 GMT today EUR/CHF was down 0.02% for the day to trade at 1.2066. The pair touched a daily low at 1.2065 at […]
  • Berkshire Hathaway sells Bank of America shares worth $1.48 billionBerkshire Hathaway sells Bank of America shares worth $1.48 billion Berkshire Hathaway has sold 33.9 million shares of Bank of America at a total value of $1.48 billion in multiple transactions last week, according to a regulatory filing.Berkshire held about 999 million Bank of America shares after […]
  • Forex Market: USD/ZAR daily trading forecastForex Market: USD/ZAR daily trading forecast Yesterday’s trade saw USD/ZAR within the range of 10.9580-11.0594. The pair closed at 11.0478, gaining 0.26% on a daily basis.At 6:58 GMT today USD/ZAR was down 0.18% for the day to trade at 11.0272. The pair touched a daily low at 11.0250 […]