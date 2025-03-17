Key moments

AMD shares saw a notable pre-market increase of 1.93%, reaching $102.92.

A notable 45% of the Japanese GPU market is now held by AMD’s RX 9070 series, according to official company statements.

Reports indicate that TSMC has approached major U.S. chip designers, including AMD, to discuss potential investments in a joint venture overseeing Intel’s manufacturing.

AMD Stock Gains Momentum Amid Success in Japan and the U.S.

AMD’s stock experienced a positive surge as the trading week commenced, reflecting both market optimism and the company’s strategic gains in the graphics processing unit (GPU) sector. In early trading on Monday, AMD’s stock demonstrated encouraging momentum, with pre-market figures indicating a 1.93% increase, pushing the share price to $102.92, representing a rise from Friday’s closing value of $100.97. This upward trend suggests investor confidence, possibly stemming from recent reports of AMD’s growing influence in key markets.

A significant development bolstering AMD’s position is the reported success of its Radeon RX 9070 series graphics cards in Japan. During a specialized event in Akihabara, AMD officials stated that the RX 9070 series has captured a substantial 45% share of the Japanese GPU market. This achievement signifies a notable advancement for AMD in a highly competitive region, with the demand for the new GPUs heavily outpacing the supply.

AMD’s RX 9070 and 9070 XT models are also demonstrating strong sales performance in the United States. Notably, these cards have secured prominent positions on Newegg’s best-seller list, with two RX 9070 XT AIB models ranking fourth and fifth, positioned between other AMD products.

Adding to the dynamic nature of the semiconductor industry, reports have emerged regarding TSMC’s proactive efforts to forge collaborative partnerships. According to insights from Reuters, TSMC has engaged with prominent U.S. chip designers, including Nvidia, AMD, and Broadcom, regarding potential investments in a joint venture overseeing Intel’s manufacturing facilities. This prospective venture could signify a paradigm shift in the semiconductor manufacturing sector, where TSMC could hold no more than 50% ownership.