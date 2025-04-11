Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Forex and Currency News » US Dollar Index Plummets Below 100, EUR/USD Surges 1.64% to 1.1381

US Dollar Index Plummets Below 100, EUR/USD Surges 1.64% to 1.1381

Written by Brian McColl
Brian McColl
Brian McColl is a fundamental and technical analysis expert and mentor. Brian has been a part of the Forex and stock markets for more than ten years as a freelancing trader.
, | Updated: April 11, 2025

Key moments

  • The US Dollar Index sank 1.25% on Friday, breaching the 100 threshold to 99.654.
  • The EUR/USD exchange rate rose by 1.64% to reach 1.1381.
  • Tariff-fueled fears have exerted downward pressure on the greenback.

Euro Ascends to Multi-Year Peak as Dollar Weakens Amid Trade Tensions

Friday witnessed the euro experiencing a notable surge against the US dollar. The EUR/USD pair climbed by 1.64%, reaching 1.1381. This upward momentum saw the currency pairing briefly touch 1.11409 earlier in the session, marking its highest valuation in several years.

EUR/USD up over 1.6%, TradingView

The robust performance of the euro occurred against a backdrop of broad dollar depreciation across various currency pairings, with the US Dollar Index (DXY) declining considerably. The index fell over 1%, hitting 99.654, highlighting the significant selling pressure on the greenback.

Dollar index falls below 100, TradingView

Several interconnected factors appear to be driving these currency movements. A primary catalyst is the ongoing trade conflict surrounding international trade, as China is now facing a total tariff rate of 145% when it comes to US exports. The White House’s latest decision followed earlier Chinese levy hikes, as well as Beijing’s efforts to retaliate. It was also revealed after a Wednesday announcement by the Trump administration that all country-specific tariffs beyond the 10% baseline, excluding levies on Chinese goods, have been postponed for 90 days.

The fluctuating stance on tariffs emanating from Washington has seemingly eroded confidence in the stability of the US dollar as a reliable store of value. The decline in the Dollar Index below the critical 100 level, a threshold breached for the first time since 2023, underscores the magnitude of the recent shift in sentiment as market participants have grown increasingly concerned about the potential for a disorderly decoupling of the world’s two largest economies, leading investors to reduce their dollar holdings.

Additionally, this period of dollar weakness coincides with a notable rise in US Treasury yields. Data from LSEG indicates that the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield recently reached 4.45% after a surge not seen in over two decades.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • Gold trading outlook: futures head for weekly gain on China demandGold trading outlook: futures head for weekly gain on China demand Gold slid on Friday but is headed for its first weekly advance in five due to robust Chinese demand amid mixed expectations of an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve.Comex gold for delivery in April slipped 0.42% to $1 205.0 per troy […]
  • Copper and Silver Gain Amid QE SpeculationsCopper and Silver Gain Amid QE Speculations Copper and Silver gained today following shifting expectations about the outcome of Ben Bernankes testimony at the U.S. Joint Economic Committee. The minutes of Feds May meeting are also scheduled to be released later in the day. Silver went […]
  • Forex Market: GBP/USD trading forecast for MondayForex Market: GBP/USD trading forecast for Monday Friday’s trade saw GBP/USD within the range of 1.4697-1.4897. The daily low has also been the lowest level since June 22nd 2010, when a low of 1.4688 was recorded. The pair closed at 1.4744, falling 0.93% on a daily basis and marking a fourth […]
  • Delta Shares Plunge 10% in Pre-Market Trading After Revised Q1 OutlookDelta Shares Plunge 10% in Pre-Market Trading After Revised Q1 Outlook h2>Key momentsDelta Air Lines reduces its first-quarter revenue and earnings per share forecasts, citing decreased consumer and corporate confidence. The company attributes the lowered outlook to softening domestic demand, despite […]
  • Forex Market: NOK/JPY daily forecastForex Market: NOK/JPY daily forecast During yesterday’s trading session NOK/JPY traded within the range of 17.1550-17.2800 and closed at 17.1850.At 7:04 GMT today NOK/JPY was losing 0.12% for the day to trade at 17.1800. The pair touched a daily low at 17.1650 during the […]
  • Puma share price up, states narrower loss on “Forever Faster”Puma share price up, states narrower loss on “Forever Faster” Puma SE reported smaller net loss for the quarter as the German athletic gear maker benefited from lower costs and higher demand for its shoes.The Herzogenaurach-based company stated a net loss of €4.6 million for the three months ended […]