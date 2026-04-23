Gold Near Records as Inflation, Volatility Drive Caution

Key Moments

As of 8:50 a.m. Eastern Time, gold traded at $4,736 per ounce, down $10 from the same time yesterday but $1,448 higher than one year ago.

Gold has risen from $4,427 per ounce one month ago and $3,288 per ounce one year ago, marking gains of +6.98% and +44.04%, respectively.

Current precious metals prices showed silver at $77, platinum at $2,034, and palladium at $1,491 per ounce as of 8:50 a.m. Eastern Time.

Gold Price Snapshot

As of 8:50 a.m. Eastern Time today, the spot price of gold stood at $4,736 per ounce. That level reflected a $10 decline compared with the same time yesterday, when gold was at $4,746, a move equivalent to -0.21%.

Despite the slight pullback on the day, gold remained substantially higher than in prior periods. The metal was priced at $4,427 per ounce one month ago and $3,288 per ounce one year ago, corresponding to gains of +6.98% over the past month and +44.04% year over year.

Recent Gold Performance

Reference point Gold price (per ounce) Change vs. current Percentage change Today (8:50 a.m. ET) $4,736 – – Yesterday (same time) $4,746 $10 higher -0.21% 1 month ago $4,427 $309 lower +6.98% 1 year ago $3,288 $1,448 lower +44.04%

Gold’s Role in Portfolios

For investors seeking an asset that does not move in perfect step with inflation, gold may present an appealing option. Historically, its value has generally trended higher over time. Many investors choose to gain exposure through a gold IRA to buy and hold the metal, which can help moderate portfolio volatility during market swings and eliminate the logistics of storing physical bullion.

However, gold does not always outperform. During periods of economic strength, equities can deliver superior short- and long-term returns. Between 1971 and 2024, stocks produced an average annual return of 10.7%, compared with 7.9% annually for gold.

Even so, gold often remains a preferred low-risk allocation during periods of uncertainty. As a result, some market participants view it primarily as a store of value rather than as a return-focused investment comparable to stocks or bonds.

Understanding the Spot Gold Market

The spot price of gold represents the current level at which the metal can be bought or sold for immediate delivery in the over-the-counter market. This real-time price is widely used to gauge demand and short-term market trends. In straightforward terms, a higher spot price typically reflects stronger demand.

Unlike futures contracts, which involve delivery at a later date, the spot price pertains to immediate settlement. When futures prices trade above the spot price, the market is said to be in contango, a common pattern for commodities with storage costs. When futures prices fall below the spot price, the structure is called backwardation.

Numerous factors can influence the spot market, contributing to significant price volatility. Investors allocating to gold should be prepared for these fluctuations.

Bid-Ask Spreads in Gold Trading

In gold markets, the price spread refers to the gap between the purchase price and the selling price of the asset. The ask price reflects what buyers must pay to acquire gold, while the bid price indicates what sellers receive. The bid is always lower than the ask.

Narrower spreads typically signal a more liquid market environment. When spreads compress, it often points to elevated demand for gold and more active trading conditions.

Ways to Gain Exposure to Gold

Owning gold is not limited to stacking physical bars and coins. While physical bullion and jewelry remain traditional approaches, a substantial share of gold trading occurs through exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

James Taska, a fee-based financial advisor, says, “There is a great debate as to whether paper gold is as useful as the physical. From a financial advisor’s viewpoint, it is much easier to rebalance a client’s allocation of gold if it is owned as an exchange-traded fund (ETF), and the spread when attempting to buy/sell gold can be quite variable and wide.”

Common avenues for investing in gold include:

Gold bars (bullion): Sold by weight, typically stamped with details such as purity and manufacturer. Gold rounds are also available in this category.

Sold by weight, typically stamped with details such as purity and manufacturer. Gold rounds are also available in this category. Gold coins: Collectible pieces like the American Gold Eagle coin, which can trade at a premium because of rarity and numismatic appeal.

Collectible pieces like the American Gold Eagle coin, which can trade at a premium because of rarity and numismatic appeal. Gold jewelry: Priced above its metal content to reflect design, craftsmanship, and brand value.

Priced above its metal content to reflect design, craftsmanship, and brand value. Gold futures contracts: Agreements that lock in a purchase price for gold at a future date, allowing investors to position for price movements without taking physical delivery.

Agreements that lock in a purchase price for gold at a future date, allowing investors to position for price movements without taking physical delivery. Gold funds: Mutual funds or ETFs that hold gold-related assets, with their value tracking the performance of underlying holdings.

Market Context and Current Rates Reports

Gold has been trading at record levels, up more than 25% since early 2025, supported by inflation and heightened uncertainty. Against this backdrop, some market observers consider it an attractive moment to incorporate gold for diversification purposes.

Investors monitoring broader rate and metals dynamics can also reference several daily reports for April 23, 2026:

Highest high-yield savings rates, up to 5% for April 23, 2026

Highest CD rates, up to 4.20% for April 23, 2026

Top CD rates from major banks on April 23, 2026

Current mortgage rates for April 23, 2026

Current refi mortgage rates report for April 23, 2026

Current ARM mortgage rates report for April 23, 2026

Current price of silver for April 23, 2026

Snapshot of Precious Metals Prices

As of 8:50 a.m. Eastern Time today, the following precious metals prices were reported:

Gold: $4,736 per ounce

Silver: $77 per ounce

Platinum: $2,034 per ounce

Palladium: $1,491 per ounce

Silver, platinum, and palladium also attract investor interest. Gold typically exhibits less day-to-day volatility than silver, which can experience sharp intraday swings. Silver’s extensive industrial applications contribute to its sensitivity to economic conditions.

Platinum and palladium share characteristics with silver and can provide diversification benefits. However, they generally display higher volatility compared with gold.

Is Now an Attractive Moment to Allocate to Gold?

Determining whether it is the “right” time to buy gold ultimately depends on individual objectives and risk tolerance. Nonetheless, gold can play a meaningful role in diversifying a portfolio and moderating the impact of broader market turbulence.

In an environment where the U.S. economy has been unsettled and inflation has remained persistent, gold can function as a hedge within an investment strategy. With multiple access points – from gold IRAs to more active trading approaches – the metal is available to investors across experience levels and can support both short- and long-term goals.