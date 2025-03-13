FTSE MIB Opens at 38,111 on Trade Tariff Fears

Key moments

FTSE MIB experiences a decline to approximately 38,136 in early trading.

Escalating trade tensions, particularly US tariff threats, impact market sentiment.

Traders await corporate earnings reports from Enel and Assicurazioni Generali.

FTSE MIB Declines Amid Renewed Trade Tensions and Earnings Anticipation

The FTSE MIB index experienced a downturn in early Thursday trading, settling around the 38,136 mark. This retreat partially reversed gains observed in the previous trading session, as market sentiment was notably affected by rising global trade tensions. Specifically, the renewed threats of additional tariffs from the United States, following retaliatory measures implemented by the European Union and Canada in response to existing US trade duties, have contributed to a climate of uncertainty among investors. This escalation of trade-related disputes is a key factor influencing the index’s current downward trend.

Furthermore, market participants are closely monitoring upcoming corporate earnings reports, with Enel and Assicurazioni Generali scheduled to release their financial results. These reports are anticipated to provide crucial insights into the performance of key sectors within the Italian market, potentially influencing investor decisions. Looking at sector-specific performance, several notable drops have been observed. STMicroelectronics, Moncler, Prysmian, and Stellantis all experienced significant drops in their share values, each registering losses exceeding 2%. This decline indicates sector-specific pressures impacting these companies.

Additionally, financial stocks within the FTSE MIB have also faced downward pressure. UniCredit, Intesa Sanpaolo, FinecoBank, and BPER Banca all registered losses, reflecting broader market concerns and potential sector-specific challenges. The combined effect of these factors, including escalating trade tensions, anticipated corporate earnings, and sector-specific declines, has contributed to the FTSE MIB’s retreat in early trading.