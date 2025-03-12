Intel Stock Surges 6% on TSMC Joint Venture Proposal with Nvidia, AMD, Broadcom

Key moments

TSMC Joint Venture Proposal: TSMC reportedly approaches Nvidia, AMD, and Broadcom for a joint venture to operate Intel’s foundry division.

Market Response: Intel’s stock experiences a significant 6% surge following the report, reflecting positive investor sentiment.

Industry-Wide Implications: Potential joint venture signals a potential shift in domestic chip manufacturing and strategic alliances.

Potential Collaborative Foundry Operation Signals Shift in Semiconductor Manufacturing Landscape

Intel Corporation’s stock witnessed a substantial increase, jumping over 7% in pre-market trading, following reports that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has proposed a joint venture involving key U.S. chip designers. The proposal centers on TSMC taking over the operation of Intel’s foundry division, a move that could significantly reshape the domestic semiconductor manufacturing landscape. The reported proposition includes Nvidia, Advanced Micro Devices, and Broadcom, with further suggestions that Qualcomm has also been approached.

According to reports, TSMC’s proposal involves a joint venture structure where they would manage Intel’s foundry operations, which specialize in producing custom chips for other companies. The proposed structure would also see TSMC holding less than 50% of the joint venture. This development comes amid increased scrutiny of domestic chip manufacturing capabilities, particularly concerning advanced artificial intelligence chips. The reported interest from the Trump administration in leveraging TSMC’s expertise to revitalize Intel’s foundry business underscores the strategic importance of this potential collaboration.

The market’s positive reaction to the news, as evidenced by Intel’s stock surge, indicates investor confidence in the potential benefits of this joint venture. For Intel, which has seen its share value decline significantly over the past year, this proposal offers a potential pathway to revitalize its foundry operations and strengthen its position in the competitive semiconductor market. The reported discussions, while still in their early stages, signal a potential shift towards greater collaboration among major players in the chip industry, potentially impacting the future of domestic semiconductor production.