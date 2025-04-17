Key moments

Negative sentiment permeated across various sectors on Wednesday, with major US indices suffering declines. Nasdaq stocks suffered the most, closing the day with losses of over 3%.

Investor apprehension mounted due to the White House’s decision to restrict Nvidia H20 chip exports to China. Fears were further exacerbated by Fed Chair Powell, whose commentary indicated magnitude of President Trump’s levies surpassed the Fed’s expectations.

Thursday’s pre-market activity pointed market recovery, as Nasdaq 100 e-minis achieved gains of 1.11% while other equities also rose.

Investors Eye Tech Rebound

US stock futures indicated a move towards recovery on Thursday by registering gains between 0.78% and 1.11%. This early optimism comes after a tumultuous Wednesday where technology shares bore the brunt of a broad market sell-off.

Yesterday’s substantial losses across major US equity indices witnessed the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index and the narrower Nasdaq 100 experiencing sharp declines of over 3%, shedding more than 500 basis points as investor sentiment towards the tech sector soured. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, representing a wider range of established companies, also suffered a significant drop, falling by almost 700 basis points to close near the 39,670 level. The broad S&P 500 Index was not spared either, sliding by 2.24% to 5.275.71.

This widespread decline in US stock values was linked to increasing concern surrounding the potential economic ramifications of US import tariffs, particularly in light of recent developments and statements from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. In his remarks, Powell indicated that the tariffs implemented by the Trump administration were higher than what the central bank had previously anticipated. He stressed the levies could lead to increased inflation and were likely to hinder the Fed’s strive toward maximum employment and price stability.

Adding to the negative sentiment within the technology sector, Nvidia disclosed potential quarterly costs of approximately $5.5 billion linked to new US permit requirements on H20 chips meant to be exported to China. The repercussions extended to other semiconductor companies, including AMD and ASML, as investors recognized the broader implications of increased uncertainty surrounding demand for chips due to the evolving tariff landscape.

However, Thursday’s pre-market activity painted a slightly more optimistic picture. E-mini futures contracts for the major US indices showed gains, suggesting a potential rebound following the previous day’s steep losses. Specifically, S&P 500 e-minis rose by 0.91%, while Dow Jones e-mini futures also showed positive movement, gaining by 0.78%. Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures led the charge by climbing 1.11%, suggesting a tentative recovery in the technology sector after the significant sell-off.

One potential contributor is a reassessment by investors following the sharp declines on Wednesday. Often, significant sell-offs can be followed by periods of bargain hunting as investors look to capitalize on lower prices. Additionally, some individuals may be interpreting the heavy losses as an overreaction to the tariff concerns and Powell’s comments, anticipating a more stable path forward. Upcoming economic data releases and further commentary from Federal Reserve officials may also be on investors’ radar who hope for signals that might alleviate some of the concerns that triggered Wednesday’s stock value decline.