Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Stock Market News » Robinhood Settles with FINRA for $29.75M, Shares Dip to $44.42

Robinhood Settles with FINRA for $29.75M, Shares Dip to $44.42

Written by Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero has a background in financial markets, having spent more than 9 years in commodities trading for several European and Asian companies. She holds a degree in Economics from the University of Pavia and specializes in emerging markets.
, | Updated: March 10, 2025

Key moments

  • Robinhood Markets’s share price dropped to $44.42.
  • Reduced trading volume, down 39%, fueled market unease. Moreover, Chief Technology Officer Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,853 shares of Robinhood stock last Wednesday.
  • Robinhood settled a legal battle with FINRA for $29.75 million, paying a $26 million fine and $3.75 million in customer refunds.

Investor Concerns Mounted as Robinhood’s Shares Tumbled to $44.42

Robinhood Markets’s share price has experienced a noticeable decline, falling to $44.42. This figure represents a significant drop from its recent performance, and today’s price touched a low of nearly $41 earlier in the trading session. Contributing to the market’s apprehension was a substantial decrease in trading volume, which plummeted by 39% from the daily average.

Robinhood's shares fell to $44.42

The company’s stock faced further pressure following disclosures of insider selling. Chief Technology Officer Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner executed a sale of 5,853 shares last week, with each share averaging $46.81, culminating in a total transaction valued at $273,978.93. As a result, Pinner’s direct ownership was reduced by 25%.

Further adding to investor concerns, substantial volumes of shares were also divested by other company figures, including Daniel Martin Gallagher Jr. and Director Meyer Malka. These transactions, made public via Securities and Exchange Commission filings, played a role in fostering an atmosphere of investor apprehension.

Adding to Robinhood’s woes were regulatory settlements with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (Finra). The company was hit with a $26 million fine and had to pay a further $3.75 million in customer refunds. Finra’s findings highlighted several compliance lapses, including inadequate anti-money laundering programs, poor oversight of social media advertisements, and weak customer identity verification practices. These regulatory challenges were not isolated incidents. Robinhood had previously settled with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for $45 million over record-keeping and trade reporting violations.

Despite these setbacks, some institutional investors have shown continued interest in Robinhood. EPIQ Capital Group LLC, for instance, acquired a new position in the company during the fourth quarter, purchasing 6,510 shares. Other institutional investors, such as Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC, First Horizon Advisors Inc., and Commerce Bank, also increased their holdings. However, hedge funds and institutional investors hold 93.27% of the stock.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • Natural gas trading outlook: futures drop ahead of cold for the USNatural gas trading outlook: futures drop ahead of cold for the US Natural gas futures dropped during early trade in Europe today, after rallying some 2% on Monday with an ominous Canadian weather system set to push deep into the US later this week. The blue fuel lost ~7% last week, as summer heat wanes and […]
  • WTI futures drop a third day ahead of US inventories data, Libya supply hopesWTI futures drop a third day ahead of US inventories data, Libya supply hopes West Texas Intermediate crude fell for a third day ahead of government data that is expected to show an eleventh consecutive weekly build up in US crude oil inventories. An unanticipated decline in supplies according to a private report […]
  • Pfizer share price down, projects lower sales on stronger dollarPfizer share price down, projects lower sales on stronger dollar Pfizer Inc announced on Tuesday it expects a drop in sales this year as the largest US drugmaker reported a decline in revenue during the fourth quarter.Pfizer stated a revenue of $13.12 billion during the three months ended December 31, […]
  • Forex Market: USD/MXN daily forecastForex Market: USD/MXN daily forecast During yesterday’s trading session USD/MXN traded within the range of 12.9740-13.0915 and closed at 13.0009.At 9:15 GMT today USD/MXN was gaining 0.04% for the day to trade at 12.9867. The pair touched a daily high at 13.0018 during the […]
  • Forex Market: AUD/USD daily trading outlookForex Market: AUD/USD daily trading outlook Yesterday’s trade saw AUD/USD within the range of 0.6916-0.7024. The pair closed at 0.7005, soaring 0.72% on a daily basis. It has been the 5th gain in the past 16 trading days and also the sharpest one since January 21st, when the pair […]
  • Gold lower ahead of FOMC minutesGold lower ahead of FOMC minutes Gold fluctuated on Wednesday and traded mostly lower ahead of the release of FOMCs July meeting minutes, which analysts speculate might indicate deceleration of Feds monetary easing program could start in September. Silver, platinum and […]