Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Stock Market News » Tesla Slips to $261.82 in Pre-Market Trading Despite Major Analyst Upgrade

Tesla Slips to $261.82 in Pre-Market Trading Despite Major Analyst Upgrade

Written by Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher is an active trader and market analyst. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from University of Pennsylvania and started his career as a private Forex trader back in 2005.
, | Updated: March 7, 2025

Key moments

  • TD Cowen upgraded Tesla to “Buy” with a substantial price target increase, and Wedbush labeled it a “table pounder,” signaling strong confidence in the stock’s long-term potential.
  • Despite positive analyst sentiment, Tesla’s stock experienced premarket declines, reflecting lingering investor concerns about competition, potential regulatory changes, and CEO Elon Musk’s public engagements.
  • Analysts point to upcoming product launches, including a lower-priced EV and advancements in autonomous driving and robotics, as key drivers for Tesla’s future growth and stock performance.

Tesla Shares Face Minor Premarket Headwinds Despite Significant Analyst Upgrade and Strong Bullish Sentiment

Tesla’s stock experienced a slight dip in premarket trading on Friday, despite receiving a notable analyst upgrade and a strong endorsement from a prominent market watcher. This comes at a time when the electric vehicle manufacturer’s shares have been struggling after a period of significant growth.

Specifically, Tesla’s shares were down 0.6% in premarket trading, trading at $261.82, while broader market indicators like the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average futures showed gains. The recent volatility in Tesla’s stock reflects a period of investor uncertainty following a substantial decline from its peak.

Tesla Stock Dips 0.6% Pre-Market

The positive development for Tesla was an upgrade from TD Cowen analyst Itay Michaeli, who shifted his rating from Hold to Buy. Michaeli also significantly increased his price target for Tesla shares, moving it from $180 to $388. This dramatic adjustment, a $208 increase, is noteworthy. Michaeli’s prior price target at Citi, where he recently worked, was $258, indicating a substantial shift in his outlook.

Michaeli, who recently assumed coverage of Tesla at TD Cowen, highlighted the complex landscape facing the company, acknowledging both positive and negative factors. He believes that while Tesla faces immediate challenges, the potential for transformative developments in electric vehicles, autonomous driving, and robotics creates a favorable risk-reward scenario.

The challenges cited by Michaeli include potential changes to federal EV tax credits, import tariffs that could increase component costs, and intensifying competition within the EV market. Conversely, he pointed to several potential catalysts for growth, including the anticipated launch of a new, more affordable EV model, the development of a self-driving robotaxi service, and the planned expansion of Tesla’s humanoid robotics division.

Adding to the positive sentiment, Wedbush analyst Dan Ives included Tesla on his firm’s “best ideas” list, labeling it a “table pounder,” signifying a high level of confidence in the stock’s future performance. Ives emphasized that this is a critical juncture for Tesla investors, particularly after the recent sell-off. He believes that while concerns about CEO Elon Musk’s political activities and brand perception exist, they are likely overblown.

Ives estimates that the potential negative impact on Tesla’s global sales due to these concerns is less than 5%. He also expressed optimism that Musk will prioritize his time between his various ventures, including Tesla and SpaceX, in the coming year. Ives maintained his Buy rating and $550 price target for Tesla.

Following Michaeli’s upgrade, approximately 49% of analysts covering Tesla now rate the stock as a Buy, according to FactSet data. This is slightly below the average Buy rating for S&P 500 stocks, which is around 55%. The average analyst price target for Tesla is approximately $379 per share, suggesting that analysts, on average, see significant upside potential.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • Forex Market: AUD/USD daily trading outlookForex Market: AUD/USD daily trading outlook Yesterday’s trade saw AUD/USD within the range of 0.6873-0.7019. The pair closed at 0.7016, surging 1.57% on a daily basis. It has been the 4th gain in the past 14 trading days and also the sharpest one since June 2nd 2015, when the pair […]
  • Natural gas weekly recap, December 30 – January 3Natural gas weekly recap, December 30 – January 3 Natural gas fell for a second week after a smaller-than-expected decline in US inventories offset weather models showing record breaking cold temperatures in many densely-populated US areas.On the New York Mercantile Exchange, natural gas […]
  • Crude oil trading outlook: WTI futures drop, Brent steady after US oil reportCrude oil trading outlook: WTI futures drop, Brent steady after US oil report WTI futures were lower during early trade in Europe today, while Brent was little changed, as largely expected draws from US oil stocks were priced in. Growing worries over a Russian invasion in Ukraine failed to lift the risk premium.West […]
  • Forex Market: EUR/AUD daily forecastForex Market: EUR/AUD daily forecast During yesterday’s trading session EUR/AUD traded within the range of 1.4434-1.4561 and closed at 1.4498.At 6:22 GMT today EUR/AUD was gaining 0.04% for the day to trade at 1.4491. The pair touched a daily high at 1.4502 at 00:50 […]
  • US dollar lowered versus Yen as investors stood alert on FED policyUS dollar lowered versus Yen as investors stood alert on FED policy USD/JPY lowered on Monday, as investors were on alert, concerning FED easing policy. The pair reached 100.78 during late Asian trade, which was lowest value for current session. Support levels were expected at 100.53, lowest from May 10th, […]
  • Forex Market: EUR/GBP daily forecastForex Market: EUR/GBP daily forecast During yesterday’s trading session EUR/GBP traded within the range of 0.7959-0.7997 and closed at 0.7996.At 6:53 GMT today EUR/GBP was losing 0.07% for the day to trade at 0.7986. The pair touched a daily low at 0.7985 at 6:35 […]