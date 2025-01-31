GE Healthcare invests $138M in Ireland manufacturing plant

GE Healthcare Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: GEHC) said on Friday that it would invest $138 million in the expansion of its manufacturing plant in Cork, Ireland.

This way, the capacity of the facility will be increased by 25 million patient doses per year of contrast media by the end of 2027, GE Healthcare said.

Construction is slated to begin in February.

Stock Performance

The shares of GE Healthcare Technologies Inc (GEHC) closed 1.94% ($1.70) higher at $89.55 on Nasdaq on Thursday.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $40.913 billion.

The shares of GE Healthcare Technologies Inc (GEHC) went up 1.11% in 2024, compared with a 23.30% gain for the benchmark index, S&P 500 (SPX).

The company’s shares have added another 14.54% to their value so far this year.