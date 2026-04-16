PepsiCo Gains on Snack Discounts and Health Brand Growth

Key Moments:

PepsiCo cut salty snack prices in the U.S. by up to 15% on brands including Lay’s and Doritos, helping North America foods volumes rise for the first time in a year.

First-quarter revenue increased 8.5% to $19.44 billion and adjusted earnings per share reached $1.61, exceeding estimates of $18.94 billion and $1.55, respectively.

The company reaffirmed its outlook for organic revenue growth of 2% to 4% and core constant currency EPS growth of 4% to 6% for the year.

Pricing Actions and Volume Recovery in North America

PepsiCo’s decision to roll back prices on key salty snack brands in the United States, combined with steady consumption of diet sodas, enabled the company to surpass Wall Street expectations and partially offset mounting macroeconomic risks.

The company reduced prices by as much as 15% on products including Lay’s and Doritos. These cuts were intended to address consumer pushback after repeated price increases and to regain shelf space at retailers. The strategy helped deliver the first year-on-year volume increase in the North America foods segment in the past year.

The division had faced pressure in recent years as cost-conscious shoppers opted for lower-priced alternatives or shifted toward products viewed as healthier.

Operational Streamlining Under Investor Scrutiny

CEO Ramon Laguarta has initiated a cost-reduction program that involves narrowing the product lineup and closing certain production facilities, with the goal of simplifying the North America supply chain. These moves come amid pressure from activist investor Elliott Management.

Geopolitical Risks and Cost Pressures

The strong quarter arrived as investors remain cautious about potential repercussions from the Iran war for global consumer goods companies, particularly given higher energy prices and increased costs for inputs such as PET resin used in beverage packaging.

“As we look ahead, the macroeconomic environment has become more volatile and uncertain because of ongoing geopolitical conflicts,” Chief Financial Officer Steve Schmitt said in a statement.

In choppy premarket trading on Thursday, PepsiCo’s shares were last up 1%.

PepsiCo typically hedges packaging raw materials about nine to 12 months in advance, a practice the company expects will offer some protection in the near term.

Analysts and investors have noted that elevated living costs could push consumers to tighten spending, requiring companies such as PepsiCo to remain cautious in setting expectations for the year.

Outlook and Analyst Perspective

PepsiCo expects organic revenue to rise between 2% and 4% and core constant currency earnings per share to increase 4% to 6%, reaffirming its annual guidance for the second time this year.

RBC Capital Markets analyst Nik Modi said the reiterated outlook is solid given the current environment and signals management’s confidence in its ability to support product innovation while keeping a tight grip on expenses.

Brand Refresh and Health-Oriented Innovation

On Thursday, PepsiCo unveiled an overhaul of its Gatorade energy drinks portfolio, introducing new low-sugar formulations as companies look to attract more health-minded consumers against the backdrop of the Make America Healthy Again movement and growing interest in GLP-1 weight-loss medications.

The company has also rebranded Lay’s to underscore the absence of artificial flavors and launched Gatorade Lower Sugar last year.

Segment Performance and Margins

In the reported three-month period, North America foods volumes returned to growth, increasing 2%, following a 1% decline in the fourth quarter. North America beverage volumes declined 2.5%, but showed sequential improvement compared with the prior quarter.

For the 12 weeks ended March 21, PepsiCo reported a core adjusted operating margin of 15.7%, up from 13.9% in the previous quarter.