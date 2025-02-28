Key moments

The price of Bitcoin fell below $80,000 on Friday after whales sold 6,800+ BTC worth approximately $540 million.

Over $2.16 billion in losses occurred between February 25 and 27 when it comes to the crypto market as a whole.

The total crypto market capitalization has dropped by 18%.

Bitcoin’s Price Fell to $79,177 Amid Massive Sell-Off

The cryptocurrency market has been rocked by a significant downturn as the price of Bitcoin fell below the critical $80,000 threshold, going as low as $79,177 on Friday. This sharp decline comes amid a massive sell-off by large Bitcoin holders who have offloaded more than 6,800 BTC in recent days. The move exacerbated bearish sentiment, raising concerns about the short-term outlook for the world’s most popular cryptocurrency.

The sell-off, which amounts to approximately $540 million worth of Bitcoin, marks the largest outflow since July of the previous year. Whales, defined as entities or individuals whose wallets hold 10 or more BTC, have been actively reducing their positions, contributing to the downward pressure on Bitcoin’s price. This activity has not only intensified the ongoing market correction but also signaled potential further declines.

The broader market has also felt the impact of this downturn, with over $2.16 billion in losses occurring between February 25 and 27. This substantial sell-off has primarily come from recent market entrants, with approximately $927 million in losses occurring in just one day. The losses have marked the largest single-day loss since August 2024, and they have had a detrimental impact on investor confidence.

Over the past week, the total crypto market capitalization has dropped by 18%, reaching $2.75 trillion, which is its lowest point since late October. Ethereum and other altcoins saw substantial declines. These developments appear to be a direct reaction to the trade tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, which have triggered widespread volatility across all types of assets.

Trade tensions have frequently led to market instability, and the uncertainty caused by trade wars has concerned retail investors. During these periods, the US dollar has emerged as the “safest risky asset,” attracting significant liquidity. Consequently, since trade war concerns escalated on January 20, cryptocurrency markets have lost $800 billion in value.