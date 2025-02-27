Key moments

United Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings of $6.19 per share beat estimates by 1.5%, surging 42% YoY driven by strong product sales.

Q4 revenue reached $735.9 million, up 20% YoY, fueled by growth in Tyvaso, Remodulin, Orenitram, and Unituxin.

Despite the increased earnings and revenue, UTHR shares dropped nearly 4% in pre-market trading.

United Therapeutics (UTHR) announced its fourth-quarter 2024 financial results, showcasing robust performance with earnings and revenue surpassing analyst expectations. The company reported earnings of $6.19 per share for the quarter, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.10 and marking a 42% year-over-year increase. Revenue for the quarter stood at $735.9 million, outperforming the estimated $725.3 million and reflecting a 20% rise compared to the same period last year.

Despite these strong results, shares of UTHR fell nearly 4% in pre-market trading, potentially due to lower-than-anticipated sales of its flagship product, Tyvaso. United Therapeutics specializes in manufacturing products for treating pulmonary arterial hypertension and other rare diseases. Its product lineup includes Tyvaso, Orenitram, Adcirca, and Remodulin for PAH, as well as Unituxin for pediatric neuroblastoma.

Tyvaso, available in both dry powder-inhalation and nebulized forms, generated $415.9 million in sales during the quarter, a 19% jump from the previous year. Zack Consensus estimates projected $425 million in revenue from this product. Sales of Remodulin rose 17% to $134.5 million, while Orenitram saw a 28% increase with $108.8 million in revenue. Unituxin sales grew 25% to $67.5 million, although Adcirca sales declined 31% to $4.7 million.

The company also highlighted progress in its research and development pipeline, including late-stage studies for Tyvaso in chronic fibrosing interstitial lung disease and oral ralinepag for PAH. Additionally, United Therapeutics is advancing innovative organ manufacturing technologies, such as xenotransplantation and 3-D bioprinting, with a recent FDA clearance for a clinical study involving its UKidney product.

For the full year 2024, United Therapeutics reported earnings of $24.64 per share, up 124.3% YoY. Revenue totaled $2.89 billion for a 24% increase, outperforming the estimates of $2.87 billion. The company continues to innovate in both its product offerings and pipeline, positioning itself for long-term growth in the biopharmaceutical sector.