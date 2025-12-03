Altcoins Surge as Bitcoin Jumps Above $92,000 on ETF Access Boost

Key Moments

Bitcoin (BTC) rebounded nearly 8% in 24 hours and traded close to $93,000 as it tested resistance around $92,800.

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU), Sui (SUI), and Pump.fun (PUMP) each recorded double-digit percentage gains, outpacing the broader crypto recovery.

Key technical indicators for BTC, PENGU, SUI, and PUMP pointed to easing selling pressure and potential continuation of the relief rally.

Bitcoin Extends Recovery After Vanguard Opens Door to Crypto ETFs

Altcoins including Pudgy Penguins (PENGU), Sui (SUI), and Pump.fun (PUMP) advanced sharply as Bitcoin (BTC) climbed nearly 8% in the prior 24 hours and moved above $92,000. The move coincided with Vanguard’s decision to permit trading of crypto Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) on its platform.

Vanguard, a US-based asset manager with over $11 trillion in assets under management, announced on Tuesday that it would allow Bitcoin ETFs on its platform, which coincided with a marked rebound in BTC prices. According to Eric Balchunas, Bloomberg ETF analyst, BlackRock’s IBIT saw over $1 billion in trading volume in the first 30 minutes of trading, indicating renewed institutional demand.

By press time on Wednesday, Bitcoin was edging closer to $93,000, up nearly 2% on the day after gaining almost 6% in the previous session. The advance pushed BTC into a test of nearby resistance around $92,800, aligned with the April 28 low. A daily close above that level would open room for a potential move toward the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $98,673.

On the daily chart, technical signals reflected easing downside pressure. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) climbed to 47 after emerging from oversold territory. A sustained break above the midline would point to strengthening buying interest.

Supporting this view, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator continued to trend higher after crossing above its signal line on November 25. The upturn of the MACD line while still in negative territory suggested that bearish momentum was fading.

If BTC fails to clear $92,800 and reverses, the price could revisit a notable demand area between the November 22 close at $84,739 and the November 21 low at $80,600.

Altcoin Leaders: PENGU, SUI, and PUMP Outperform

Several altcoins tracked the improvement in broader market sentiment, with Pudgy Penguins, Sui, and Pump.fun emerging among the strongest performers.

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) Reclaims Key Psychological Level

Pudgy Penguins posted a 25% surge on Tuesday, significantly outperforming the wider crypto complex. The jump in the PENGU token drove prices back above the $0.0100 psychological threshold and brought the token closer to the upper resistance trendline of a broader descending channel pattern on the daily chart.

A solid daily close above the November 4 low at $0.0132 would signal a breakout from that channel. If confirmed, PENGU could potentially extend the advance toward the 50-day EMA at $0.0159.

Momentum readings were consistent with moderating selling pressure. The RSI on the daily chart recovered to 45 after rising from oversold levels. At the same time, the MACD and its signal line continued to grind higher toward the zero level.

On the downside, Saturday’s low at $0.0099 remained an immediate support area to watch.

Sui (SUI) Holds Above $1.60 After Sharp Rebound

Sui was trading around $1.63 by press time on Wednesday after a 21% jump on Tuesday that signaled a potential double-bottom reversal. The current technical setup showed the path of least resistance pointing toward $1.82, where the November 4 low acted as the next notable resistance.

As with PENGU, momentum tools indicated easing downward pressure. Both the RSI and MACD displayed a gradual recovery on the daily timeframe.

The November 21 low at $1.31 remained the principal support level for SUI.

Pump.fun (PUMP) Targets 50-day EMA After 17% Gain

Token launchpad Pump.fun joined the standout movers over the last 24 hours, advancing almost 17% on Tuesday. PUMP was approaching its 50-day EMA at $0.003658, which served as immediate overhead resistance.

The RSI hovered around 50, on the verge of highlighting a more clearly bullish shift in trend momentum if it definitively breaks above the midpoint. Meanwhile, the MACD maintained an upward trajectory, working its way out of negative territory and underscoring the continued reduction in bearish pressure.

On the support side, the S1 Pivot Point near the $0.002000 psychological level remained a key downside reference.

Key Levels Overview