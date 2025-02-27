Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Forex and Currency News » FBI Indicts North Korea for Stealing $1.5 Billion in Crypto

FBI Indicts North Korea for Stealing $1.5 Billion in Crypto

Written by Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher is an active trader and market analyst. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from University of Pennsylvania and started his career as a private Forex trader back in 2005.
, | Updated: February 27, 2025

Key moments

  • FBI has accused North Korea of stealing $1.5 billion worth of digital assets from Bybit exchange.
  • The theft is believed to have been carried out by a group called TraderTraitor, also known as the Lazarus Group, which has been linked to several high-profile cyberattacks in the past.
  • The stolen assets are being rapidly converted and laundered, with the FBI warning that they will eventually be converted to fiat currency and potentially used to fund North Korea’s nuclear weapons program.

The FBI’s accusation against North Korea marks a significant development in the investigation into the theft of $1.5 billion worth of digital assets from the Dubai-based cryptocurrency exchange Bybit. According to the company, the attackers exploited security protocols during a transaction, enabling them to transfer 400,000 Ethereum to an unidentified address. The FBI has identified the Lazarus Group, a notorious cybercrime group, as being behind the theft. This group has been linked to several high-profile cyberattacks in the past, including the 2022 $620 million heist of Ethereum and USD Coin from the Ronin Network.

The Lazarus Group’s involvement in the theft is not surprising, given its history of carrying out sophisticated cyberattacks. The group gained notoriety a decade ago when it was accused of hacking into Sony Pictures as revenge for a film that mocked North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The group’s activities are believed to be directed by Pyongyang’s Reconnaissance General Bureau, its primary foreign intelligence agency.

The scale of the theft is staggering, with the FBI warning that the stolen assets are being rapidly converted and laundered. The bureau has stated that the assets will be further laundered and eventually converted to fiat currency, making it difficult to track and recover the stolen funds. The incident highlights the growing threat of cybercrime and the need for increased security measures to protect digital assets. North Korea’s cyber-warfare program has been dubbed “the world’s most prolific cyber-thief” by a cybersecurity firm, with the country’s 6,000-strong cyber-warfare unit operating from several countries.

The United Nations panel on North Korea’s evasion of sanctions has estimated that the nation has stolen more than $3 billion in cryptocurrency since 2017. The panel has warned that the stolen funds are being used to support North Korea’s nuclear weapons program, highlighting the need for international cooperation to prevent such activities. The FBI’s accusation against North Korea is a significant step in this direction, and it remains to be seen how the international community will respond to this latest development.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • Oil erases losses, heads for third weekly gainOil erases losses, heads for third weekly gain Oil erased earlier daily losses and traded higher as sentiment for recovering U.S. economy amid increase in U.S. corporate earnings, record drop in crude reserves and positive production price readings boosted demand outlook for the top […]
  • Crude oil trading outlook: WTI and Brent futures rise ahead of US inventoriesCrude oil trading outlook: WTI and Brent futures rise ahead of US inventories WTI and Brent futures were higher during early trade in Europe today, as investors eye upcoming reports on US oil inventories. Tensions in Ukraine supported crude, as reports of fresh clashes involving Russian military pumped up the risk […]
  • Forex Market: EUR/CAD daily forecastForex Market: EUR/CAD daily forecast During yesterday’s trading session EUR/CAD traded within the range of 1.4694-1.4768 and closed at 1.4713.At 6:59 GMT today EUR/CAD was gaining 0.07% for the day to trade at 1.4717. The pair touched a daily high at 1.4721 at 6:52 […]
  • Grain futures decline, wheat falls but is set to snap six weeks of declinesGrain futures decline, wheat falls but is set to snap six weeks of declines Grain futures fell on Friday, wheat also edged lower, but was poised to snap six weeks of declines, the longest streak in more than two years amid signs of robust global demand.On the Chicago Board of Trade, wheat futures for settlement […]
  • WTI Crude Going Below $96, Brent Crude Remains Above $104WTI Crude Going Below $96, Brent Crude Remains Above $104 For the first time in 4 days on Monday WTI crude futures traded lower, giving back some of its recent gains. WTI for July delivery lost 0,5% on the day and traded at $95.78 during the European morning session. New York-traded oil prices lost […]
  • USD/CHF close to session highsUSD/CHF close to session highs Through the course of a subdued trade on Tuesday the US dollar moved higher against the Swiss franc, despite the weak housing data, released from the United States on Monday.USD/CHF pair reached a session high at 0.9399 at 9:45 GMT, after […]