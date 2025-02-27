FBI Indicts North Korea for Stealing $1.5 Billion in Crypto

Key moments

FBI has accused North Korea of stealing $1.5 billion worth of digital assets from Bybit exchange.

The theft is believed to have been carried out by a group called TraderTraitor, also known as the Lazarus Group, which has been linked to several high-profile cyberattacks in the past.

The stolen assets are being rapidly converted and laundered, with the FBI warning that they will eventually be converted to fiat currency and potentially used to fund North Korea’s nuclear weapons program.

The FBI’s accusation against North Korea marks a significant development in the investigation into the theft of $1.5 billion worth of digital assets from the Dubai-based cryptocurrency exchange Bybit. According to the company, the attackers exploited security protocols during a transaction, enabling them to transfer 400,000 Ethereum to an unidentified address. The FBI has identified the Lazarus Group, a notorious cybercrime group, as being behind the theft. This group has been linked to several high-profile cyberattacks in the past, including the 2022 $620 million heist of Ethereum and USD Coin from the Ronin Network.

The Lazarus Group’s involvement in the theft is not surprising, given its history of carrying out sophisticated cyberattacks. The group gained notoriety a decade ago when it was accused of hacking into Sony Pictures as revenge for a film that mocked North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The group’s activities are believed to be directed by Pyongyang’s Reconnaissance General Bureau, its primary foreign intelligence agency.

The scale of the theft is staggering, with the FBI warning that the stolen assets are being rapidly converted and laundered. The bureau has stated that the assets will be further laundered and eventually converted to fiat currency, making it difficult to track and recover the stolen funds. The incident highlights the growing threat of cybercrime and the need for increased security measures to protect digital assets. North Korea’s cyber-warfare program has been dubbed “the world’s most prolific cyber-thief” by a cybersecurity firm, with the country’s 6,000-strong cyber-warfare unit operating from several countries.

The United Nations panel on North Korea’s evasion of sanctions has estimated that the nation has stolen more than $3 billion in cryptocurrency since 2017. The panel has warned that the stolen funds are being used to support North Korea’s nuclear weapons program, highlighting the need for international cooperation to prevent such activities. The FBI’s accusation against North Korea is a significant step in this direction, and it remains to be seen how the international community will respond to this latest development.