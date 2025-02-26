Key moments

AppLovin’s stock plunged by over 17% in a single day after allegations of advertising fraud.

The company’s share price has now declined for seven consecutive trading sessions.

AppLovin was accused of manipulation of ad placements and revenue figures.

U.S. technology company AppLovin’s stock experienced a significant decline, dropping over 17% in a single trading session, following accusations of advertising fraud on behalf of multiple research firms. This sharp downturn marks the seventh consecutive day of falling share prices for the technology company. Research reports released by Culper Research, along with a preceding report from The Bear Cave newsletter, have raised concerns about AppLovin’s advertising practices, alleging the manipulation of ad placements and revenue figures.

The accusations suggest that AppLovin may be misleading advertisers and investors through deceptive practices, potentially inflating engagement metrics and ad revenues. The reports also allege the company has been exploiting app permissions to enable “silent, backdoor app installations” onto users’ phones. These allegations have prompted a swift market response, with investors selling off shares amid fears of regulatory scrutiny and potential legal action. The company, which provides a software platform for app developers to market and monetize their applications, has also expanded into advertising-based e-commerce and streaming television services. The stock, which had previously reached a high of $525.15 on February 13th, demonstrated the rapid reversal of investor sentiment.

Despite the recent controversy, some analysts maintain that AppLovin’s core business remains strong. However, if the allegations gain traction, major advertisers may reconsider their partnerships with the company. Regulatory agencies could initiate investigations, potentially leading to legal challenges and hefty fines. AppLovin has denied the allegations, asserting that its advertising model adheres to industry regulations.