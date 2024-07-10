fbpx

Norway inflation eases to lowest level since December 2020

July 10, 2024 10:36 am

The Norwegian Krone weakened more than 1% against the Euro on Wednesday, after data showed Norway’s CPI inflation rate had eased to its lowest since December 2020 in June.

Norway’s annual consumer price inflation has decelerated to 2.6% in June from 3% in May, the latest data by Statistics Norway showed.

The Norwegian Krone was last 1.10% weaker on the day against the Euro, with the EUR/NOK currency pair trading at 11.5655.

The exotic Forex pair was holding near a fresh one-month high of 11.5685.

