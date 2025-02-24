Boeing chief aerospace safety officer to retire

According to a report by Reuters, citing a Boeing Co memo, the company’s chief aerospace safety officer, Mike Delaney, is poised to retire later this year.

Delaney has spent almost 40 years at Boeing. In 2021, he was appointed to oversee the plane maker’s safety practices.

“His contributions over the decades have advanced our global aviation safety strategy, helped our industry safely resume global air travel during the pandemic and defined how we will develop a future generation of commercial airplanes,” Chief Executive Officer Kelly Ortberg said in the company memo.

Stock Performance

The shares of Boeing Co (BA) closed 2.06% ($3.73) lower at $177.15 in New York on Friday.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $132.876 billion.

The shares of Boeing Co (BA) went down 32.09% in 2024, compared with a 23.30% gain for the benchmark index, S&P 500 (SPX).

The company’s shares have risen 0.08% so far this year.