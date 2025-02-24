Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

Home » Stock Market News » BMW to rethink timeline for electric Mini production in UK

BMW to rethink timeline for electric Mini production in UK

Written by Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov, a financial news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market, as currently his focus is set on the major currencies of eight developed nations worldwide.
, | Updated: February 24, 2025

BMW Group said over the weekend that it would review its timeline for manufacturing all-electric Mini vehicles in Britain.

In 2023, the auto maker had said it planned to invest 600 million pounds in the UK in order to make its Mini brand fully-electric by 2030 – with production slated to begin in Oxford in 2026.

“Given the multiple uncertainties facing the automotive industry, the BMW Group is currently reviewing the timing for reintroducing battery-electric Mini production in Oxford,” the company said in a statement, cited by Reuters.

The auto maker said construction in Oxford was underway “to make the plant future-ready”, but it had informed the UK government of its decision to review the timetable.

Stock Performance

The shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW) were last gaining 1.91% (EUR 1.58) to trade at EUR 84.16 in Frankfurt on Monday.

The luxury auto maker’s total market cap now stands at EUR 52.118 billion.

The company’s shares have risen 6.94% so far this year.

