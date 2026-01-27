Union Pacific Delivers Higher Quarterly Earnings on Pricing Power

Key Moments
Quarterly Performance Overview
Union Pacific reported a nearly 7% increase in its fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, supported by improved pricing and additional revenue from fuel surcharges.
The Omaha, Nebraska-based railroad operator posted quarterly earnings of $3.11 per share, compared with $2.91 per share in the same period a year earlier.
Earnings Comparison
|Period
|Earnings per Share (EPS)
|Current fourth quarter
|$3.11
|Fourth quarter a year earlier
|$2.91
Drivers of Profit Growth
The increase in quarterly profit was attributed to higher pricing and fuel surcharge revenue, which contributed to the nearly 7% rise in earnings per share.