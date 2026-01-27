Union Pacific Delivers Higher Quarterly Earnings on Pricing Power

Key Moments

Union Pacific reported a nearly 7% increase in fourth-quarter earnings per share.

Quarterly profit rose to $3.11 per share from $2.91 per share a year earlier.

Higher pricing and fuel surcharge revenue were cited as the main drivers of profit growth.

Quarterly Performance Overview

Union Pacific reported a nearly 7% increase in its fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, supported by improved pricing and additional revenue from fuel surcharges.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based railroad operator posted quarterly earnings of $3.11 per share, compared with $2.91 per share in the same period a year earlier.

Earnings Comparison

Period Earnings per Share (EPS) Current fourth quarter $3.11 Fourth quarter a year earlier $2.91

Drivers of Profit Growth

The increase in quarterly profit was attributed to higher pricing and fuel surcharge revenue, which contributed to the nearly 7% rise in earnings per share.