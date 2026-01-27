Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

Union Pacific Delivers Higher Quarterly Earnings on Pricing Power

Union Pacific Delivers Higher Quarterly Earnings on Pricing Power

Written by Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher is an active trader and market analyst. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from University of Pennsylvania and started his career as a private Forex trader back in 2005.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • Union Pacific reported a nearly 7% increase in fourth-quarter earnings per share.
  • Quarterly profit rose to $3.11 per share from $2.91 per share a year earlier.
  • Higher pricing and fuel surcharge revenue were cited as the main drivers of profit growth.

Quarterly Performance Overview

Union Pacific reported a nearly 7% increase in its fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, supported by improved pricing and additional revenue from fuel surcharges.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based railroad operator posted quarterly earnings of $3.11 per share, compared with $2.91 per share in the same period a year earlier.

Earnings Comparison

PeriodEarnings per Share (EPS)
Current fourth quarter$3.11
Fourth quarter a year earlier$2.91

Drivers of Profit Growth

The increase in quarterly profit was attributed to higher pricing and fuel surcharge revenue, which contributed to the nearly 7% rise in earnings per share.

