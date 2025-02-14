Ventas increases quarterly dividend to $0.48

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) said this week its Board of Directors had authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.48 per share of common stock.

The latter represents an increase of 6.67% compared to the previous quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share.

The dividend will be paid on April 17th to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 31st 2025, the company said.

“Ventas delivered strong financial performance and growth in the fourth quarter and full year 2024 as we executed on our strategy to capture the unprecedented multiyear growth opportunity in senior housing. Our team delivered the third consecutive year of double-digit growth in our senior housing operating portfolio (SHOP) and completed over two billion dollars of accretive investments focused on senior housing that enhance our growth profile,” Debra A. Cafaro, Board Chair and CEO, said in a press release.

Stock Performance

The shares of Ventas Inc (VTR) closed 8.34% ($5.00) higher at $64.94 in New York on Thursday. It has been the sharpest single-session gain for the stock since November 9th 2020.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $28.384 billion.

The shares of Ventas Inc (VTR) went up 18.16% in 2024, compared with a 23.30% gain for the benchmark index, S&P 500 (SPX).

The company’s shares have risen another 10.27% so far this year.