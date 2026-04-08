Bed Bath & Beyond Advances Shift With F9 Brands Deal

Key Moments

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NYSE:BBBY) shares climbed 6% after the company disclosed a Letter of Intent to buy F9 Brands, Inc.

The proposed deal values F9 Brands at nearly $150 million, with $37 million in cash, about 16 million BBBY shares at $7.00 per share, and a $25 million earnout tied to EBITDA performance.

The acquisition is expected to close after Bed Bath & Beyond’s annual shareholder meeting in May 2026, subject to due diligence, definitive agreements, and regulatory approvals.

Market Reaction and Transaction Overview

Investing.com reported that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NYSE:BBBY) saw its stock gain 6% on Wednesday after the company announced it had entered into a Letter of Intent to acquire F9 Brands, Inc. F9 Brands owns Lumber Liquidators, Cabinets To Go, Gracious Home/Thos. Baker, and Southwind Building Products.

The contemplated transaction assigns a headline valuation of nearly $150 million to F9 Brands. The proposed consideration structure includes $37 million in cash and approximately 16 million shares of Bed Bath & Beyond common stock, valued at $7.00 per share. In addition, the seller and F9 Brands’ management team may receive an earnout of up to $25 million if F9 Brands delivers $20 million in EBITDA within the next five calendar years.

Financial Terms and Structure

F9 Brands produced approximately $522 million in net delivered sales in fiscal 2025 and currently holds around $130 million in inventory. The contemplated deal structure also includes $40 million of financing from an existing lender that will be rolled into the transaction.

Component Details Headline purchase price Nearly $150 million Cash consideration $37 million Stock consideration Approximately 16 million BBBY shares at $7.00 per share Potential earnout $25 million if F9 Brands reaches $20 million in EBITDA within the next five calendar years Net delivered sales (fiscal 2025) Approximately $522 million Current inventory Around $130 million Financing rolled into deal $40 million from an existing lender

Strategic Rationale and Business Expansion

Bed Bath & Beyond stated that acquiring F9 Brands would broaden its Beyond Home Services platform. The target business would add capabilities in cabinets, flooring, closets, and distribution, as well as installation services and financing options. According to the company, the move signifies a transition away from a purely traditional retail model toward higher-ticket, project-based categories.

Leadership and Integration Plans

As part of the planned integration, Jason Delves will become CEO of Beyond Home Services. Delves has served as President and CEO of F9 Brands since 2019. During his tenure, the business expanded from $145 million in sales to $522 million.

Closing Timeline and Conditions

The transaction is expected to close after Bed Bath & Beyond’s annual shareholder meeting in May 2026. Completion of the deal remains subject to customary due diligence, the negotiation and execution of definitive documentation, and required regulatory approvals.