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Home » Commodities News » Silver Near $70.50 as Fed Hikes and Middle East Risk Rises

Silver Near $70.50 as Fed Hikes and Middle East Risk Rises

Written by Brian McColl
Brian McColl
Brian McColl is a fundamental and technical analysis expert and mentor. Brian has been a part of the Forex and stock markets for more than ten years as a freelancing trader.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • Silver futures approached $70.50 amid rising Fed rate expectations.
  • Middle East tensions intensified, boosting safe-haven demand for metals.
  • US Dollar movements influenced short-term silver trading dynamics.

Silver Technical Outlook

Silver futures continue to trade near $70.50, holding above recent support levels around $69.80. Price action remains under short-term resistance near $70.75, showing a mix of consolidation and bullish pressure.

Momentum indicators suggest moderate upward strength. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) sits around 58, signaling that buyers are in control but the market is not yet overbought.

Technical LevelTypeComment
$70.75ResistanceRecent intraday high; a close above could target $71.25.
$70.50Near-term ResistanceKey psychological level and current trading zone.
$69.80SupportImmediate downside floor; a break may test $69.20.
$69.20Support TargetLower support zone; a break could open $68.75 next.

Fed Rate Expectations Drive Silver Moves

Market participants are closely watching signals from the Federal Reserve. Rising expectations for future rate hikes have pressured other assets but have also boosted metals like silver as investors balance risk and safe-haven demand.

Geopolitical Tensions Support Safe-Haven Demand

Conflict concerns in the Middle East have added further support for silver. Heightened tensions have driven safe-haven flows into precious metals, reinforcing upward momentum despite US Dollar strength in other markets.

Market Outlook

If silver closes decisively above $70.75, the next target could be $71.25. On the downside, a breach of $69.80 may signal a short-term pullback toward $69.20. Traders should monitor Fed commentary and geopolitical developments for cues on near-term price direction.

(Technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

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