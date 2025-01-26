Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

Willis Lease Finance announces $0.25 quarterly dividend

Written by Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov, a financial news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market, as currently his focus is set on the major currencies of eight developed nations worldwide.
, | Updated: January 26, 2025

Willis Lease Finance Corp (NASDAQ: WLFC) said on Friday that its Board of Directors had authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of common stock.

The dividend was kept unchanged from the previous quarterly dividend payment.

The dividend will be paid on February 21st to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 12th 2025, the company said.

”This is our third consecutive regular quarterly dividend since June of 2024,” Austin C. Willis, Chief Executive Officer, said in a press release.

”We believe that our dividend policy speaks to the overall strength of our business model.”

Stock Performance

The shares of Willis Lease Finance Corp (WLFC) closed 2.05% ($4.02) lower at $192.48 on Nasdaq on Friday.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $1.271 billion.

The shares of Willis Lease Finance Corp (WLFC) went up 324.61% in 2024, compared with a 28.64% gain for the benchmark index, Nasdaq Composite (IXIC).

The company’s shares have lost 7.26% of their value so far this year.

