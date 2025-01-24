Summit Hotel announces $0.08 quarterly dividend

Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE: INN) said on Thursday that its Board of Directors had authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of common stock.

The dividend was kept unchanged from the previous quarterly dividend payment.

The dividend will be paid on February 28th to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 14th 2025, the company said.

Summit Hotel Properties also announced a cash dividend of $0.390625 per share of its 6.25% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock and a cash dividend of $0.3671875 per share of its 5.875% Series F Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock.

Stock Performance

The shares of Summit Hotel Properties Inc (INN) closed 0.60% ($0.04) higher at $6.73 in New York on Thursday.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $729.653 million.

The shares of Summit Hotel Properties Inc (INN) went up 1.93% in 2024, compared with a 13.32% gain for the benchmark index, NYSE Composite (NYA).

The company’s shares have lost 1.75% of their value so far this year.