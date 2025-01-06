Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

PNC Financial announces $1.60 quarterly dividend

Written by Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov, a financial news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market, as currently his focus is set on the major currencies of eight developed nations worldwide.
, | Updated: January 6, 2025

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE: PNC) said on Friday that its Board of Directors had authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $1.60 per share of common stock.

The dividend was kept unchanged from the previous quarterly dividend payment.

The dividend will be paid on February 5th to shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 15th 2025, the company said.

Stock Performance

The shares of The PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) closed 2.22% ($4.24) higher at $195.63 in New York on Friday, as they reversed a loss from the previous market session.

The financial group’s total market cap now stands at $77.623 billion.

The shares of The PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) went up 24.54% in 2024, compared with a 23.30% gain for the benchmark index, S&P 500 (SPX).

The group’s shares have risen 1.44% so far this year.

