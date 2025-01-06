PNC Financial announces $1.60 quarterly dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE: PNC) said on Friday that its Board of Directors had authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $1.60 per share of common stock.

The dividend was kept unchanged from the previous quarterly dividend payment.

The dividend will be paid on February 5th to shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 15th 2025, the company said.

Stock Performance

The shares of The PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) closed 2.22% ($4.24) higher at $195.63 in New York on Friday, as they reversed a loss from the previous market session.

The financial group’s total market cap now stands at $77.623 billion.

The shares of The PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) went up 24.54% in 2024, compared with a 23.30% gain for the benchmark index, S&P 500 (SPX).

The group’s shares have risen 1.44% so far this year.