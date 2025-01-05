Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

India Forex reserves drop to lowest in eight months

Written by Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov
Updated: January 5, 2025

India’s foreign exchange reserves have eased to their lowest level since April.

Foreign exchange reserves held by the Reserve Bank of India decreased to $640 billion in the last week of 2024, the latest data showed.

This has extended the drop from the record high of $704.9 billion registered in the last week of September.

The result was largely attributed to an outflow of foreign capital amid signs of a slowing local economy.

This has prompted the Reserve Bank of India to deplete reserves and prevent a steeper depreciation of the Rupee.

The USD/INR currency pair settled 0.02% higher at 85.7400, or a fresh record high closing level, on Friday. For the week, the exotic currency pair went up 0.44%.

