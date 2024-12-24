GCM Grosvenor upgraded to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler has raised its rating on GCM Grosvenor Inc (NASDAQ: GCMG) to “Overweight” from “Neutral” previously, driving the shares over 3% higher on Monday.

Piper Sandler analyst Crispin Love wrote in an investor note that “momentum in fundraising, growth in direct oriented investments, and a pickup in deal activity” would “drive carried interest and performance revenues.”

In addition, “the Fed rate cutting cycle, less regulation, a pro-growth & pro-business administration, and pent-up demand are all areas that could lead to a pickup in transactions which is positive for GCMG,” the analyst noted.

Stock Performance

The shares of GCM Grosvenor Inc (GCMG) closed 3.32% ($0.39) higher at $12.14 on Nasdaq on Monday. It has been the sharpest single-session gain since November 6th.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $2.269 billion.

The shares of GCM Grosvenor Inc (GCMG) went up 17.74% in 2023, compared with a 43.42% gain for the benchmark index, Nasdaq Composite (IXIC).

The company’s shares have risen 35.49% so far this year.