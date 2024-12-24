Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Stock Market News » GCM Grosvenor upgraded to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

GCM Grosvenor upgraded to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Written by Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov, a financial news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market, as currently his focus is set on the major currencies of eight developed nations worldwide.
, | Updated: December 24, 2024

Piper Sandler has raised its rating on GCM Grosvenor Inc (NASDAQ: GCMG) to “Overweight” from “Neutral” previously, driving the shares over 3% higher on Monday.

Piper Sandler analyst Crispin Love wrote in an investor note that “momentum in fundraising, growth in direct oriented investments, and a pickup in deal activity” would “drive carried interest and performance revenues.”

In addition, “the Fed rate cutting cycle, less regulation, a pro-growth & pro-business administration, and pent-up demand are all areas that could lead to a pickup in transactions which is positive for GCMG,” the analyst noted.

Stock Performance

The shares of GCM Grosvenor Inc (GCMG) closed 3.32% ($0.39) higher at $12.14 on Nasdaq on Monday. It has been the sharpest single-session gain since November 6th.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $2.269 billion.

The shares of GCM Grosvenor Inc (GCMG) went up 17.74% in 2023, compared with a 43.42% gain for the benchmark index, Nasdaq Composite (IXIC).

The company’s shares have risen 35.49% so far this year.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • Forex Market: GBP/USD daily outlookForex Market: GBP/USD daily outlook During yesterday’s trading session GBP/USD traded within the range of 1.6619-1.6675 and closed at 1.6630.At 7:44 GMT today GBP/USD was gaining 0.07% for the day to trade at 1.6640. The pair touched a daily high at 1.6646 at 7:05 […]
  • Activision Blizzard share price down, Titan project axedActivision Blizzard share price down, Titan project axed The mysterious next-gen MMO project Titan, developed by Blizzard for seven years, had been canceled, the companys CEO said in an interview for Polygon, souring some of the hype as fans look to BlizzCon in November.The game had never been […]
  • Volvo AB share price surges, boosts cost-reduction target by 54%Volvo AB share price surges, boosts cost-reduction target by 54% Volvo AB raised its cost-reduction target by 54% and revealed that its adjusted earnings rose thanks to strong demand in North America.According to the companys statement, the reduction in Volvos expenditures by 2015 will be increased to a […]
  • McDonald’s Japan share price down, faces potato stockpiles problemsMcDonald’s Japan share price down, faces potato stockpiles problems McDonalds Holdings Co (Japan) Ltd announced it would offer only small-sized frech fries for the near future as the fast-food chains supplies of potatoes are nearly depleted due to import delays. The prolonged labor dispute between 20 000 […]
  • Forex Market: USD/CAD daily trading forecastForex Market: USD/CAD daily trading forecast Yesterday’s trade saw USD/CAD within the range of 1.1609-1.1624. The pair closed at 1.1617, losing 0.03% on a daily basis.At 10:57 GMT today USD/CAD was up 0.34% for the day to trade at 1.1658. The pair broke all three key daily […]
  • Forex Market: GBP/USD trading outlook for October 12th 2016Forex Market: GBP/USD trading outlook for October 12th 2016 Yesterday’s trade (in GMT terms) saw GBP/USD within the range of 1.2089-1.2378. The pair closed at 1.2122, plummeting 1.93% compared to Mondays close. It has been the 193rd drop in the past 357 trading days, a fourth consecutive one and […]