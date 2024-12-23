Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Forex and Currency News » Switzerland investor sentiment continues to worsen

Switzerland investor sentiment continues to worsen

Written by Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov, a financial news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market, as currently his focus is set on the major currencies of eight developed nations worldwide.
, | Updated: December 23, 2024

An indicator of investors’ sentiment in Switzerland has been reported in negative territory for a fifth consecutive month in December.

The gauge came in at a reading of -20 in December, down from -12.4 in the prior month, data by UBS & CFA Society Switzerland showed.

Participants in the survey have lowered their expectations for both short-term and long-term interest rates, after the out-sized rate cut by the Swiss National Bank this month.

“The assessment of the long-term outlook has not changed significantly since September, with Swiss growth most likely 1-2% and inflation within the SNB’s target range of 0-2%,” UBS said.

The Swiss Franc was 0.32% weaker on the day against the Euro, with the EUR/CHF currency pair last trading at 0.9334.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News