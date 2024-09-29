New York Times announces $0.13 quarterly dividend

New York Times Co (NYSE: NYT) said on Friday that its Board of Directors had authorized a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share of common stock.

The dividend was kept unchanged from the previous quarterly dividend payment.

The dividend will be paid on October 24th to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 9th 2024, the company said.

Stock Performance

The shares of New York Times Company (NYT) closed 0.29% ($0.16) higher at $55.32 in New York on Friday, as they extended the gain from the previous market session.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $9.085 billion.

The shares of New York Times Company (NYT) went up 50.92% in 2023, compared with a 10.99% gain for the benchmark index, NYSE Composite (NYA).

The company’s shares have risen 12.92% so far this year.