Ingredion announces $0.80 quarterly dividend

Ingredion Inc (NYSE: INGR), a global ingredient solutions provider serving clients in nearly 120 countries, said on Friday that its Board of Directors had authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.80 per share of common stock.

The dividend was kept unchanged from the previous quarterly dividend payment.

The dividend will be paid on January 21st to shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 2nd 2025, the company said.

Stock Performance

The shares of Ingredion Inc (INGR) closed 0.33% ($0.48) lower at $144.31 in New York on Friday, as they snapped a three-day streak of gains.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $9.403 billion.

The shares of Ingredion Inc (INGR) went up 10.82% in 2023, compared with a 10.99% gain for the benchmark index, NYSE Composite (NYA).

The company’s shares have risen another 32.97% so far this year.