Walt Disney raises annual cash dividend to $1.00

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) announced this week an annual cash dividend of $1.00 per share.

The latter represents a 33.33% increase compared to the $0.75 per share dividend paid to stockholders during fiscal year 2024.

“It’s been a highly successful year for The Walt Disney Company, stemming from the extensive strategic work across the company to improve quality, innovation, efficiency, and value creation,” Robert Iger, Chief Executive Officer, said in a press release.

“With the company operating from a renewed position of strength, we are pleased to increase the dividend for shareholders while continuing to invest for the future and drive sustained growth through Disney’s world-class portfolio of assets.”

Stock Performance

The shares of Walt Disney Company (DIS) closed 0.42% ($0.49) lower at $116.50 in New York on Thursday, as they reversed a gain from the previous market session.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $210.975 billion.

The shares of Walt Disney Company (DIS) went up 3.92% in 2023, compared with a 24.23% gain for the benchmark index, S&P 500 (SPX).

The company’s shares have risen 29.03% so far this year.

Analyst stock price forecast and recommendation

According to TipRanks, at least 15 out of 21 surveyed investment analysts had rated Walt Disney Co’s stock as “Buy”, while 6 – as “Hold”. The median price target on the stock stands at $125.17, which translates into a 7.44% upside compared to the closing price on Thursday.

The high point of the analyst forecast range stands at $140.00.