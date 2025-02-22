Kellanova announces $0.57 quarterly dividend

Kellanova (NYSE: K) said on Friday that its Board of Directors had authorized a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.57 per share of common stock.

The dividend was kept unchanged from the previous quarterly dividend payment.

The dividend will be paid on March 14th to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 3rd 2025, the company said.

Kellanova is a leader in global snacking, international cereal and noodles as well as in North America frozen foods.

Kellanova generated nearly $13 billion in net sales in 2024.

Stock Performance

The shares of Kellanova (K) closed 0.25% ($0.21) higher at $82.66 in New York on Friday. It has been a new record high closing price for the stock.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $28.493 billion.

The shares of Kellanova (K) went up 44.82% in 2024, compared with a 23.30% gain for the benchmark index, S&P 500 (SPX).

The company’s shares have risen another 2.09% so far this year.