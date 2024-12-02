Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

NIO delivers 20,575 vehicles in November

Written by Miroslav Marinov
December 2, 2024

NIO Inc (NYSE: NIO) said over the weekend it had delivered 20,575 vehicles in the month of November, or an increase of 28.9% compared to the same month a year ago.

The deliveries included 15,493 vehicles from the company’s premium smart electric vehicle brand NIO and 5,082 vehicles from its family-oriented smart electric vehicle brand ONVO.

As of November 30th, NIO’s cumulative deliveries stood at 640,426.

Stock Performance

The shares of NIO Inc (NIO) closed 2.28% ($0.10) higher at $4.48 in New York on Friday, as they extended the gain from the previous market session.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $9.361 billion.

The shares of NIO Inc (NIO) went down 6.97% in 2023, compared with a 10.99% gain for the benchmark index, NYSE Composite (NYA).

The company’s shares have retreated 50.61% so far this year.

Analyst stock price forecast and recommendation

According to TipRanks, at least 8 out of 15 surveyed investment analysts had rated NIO Inc’s stock as “Buy”, while 5 – as “Hold”. The median price target on the stock stands at $6.01, which translates into a 34.15% upside compared to the closing price on Friday.

The high point of the analyst forecast range stands at $8.90.

