Bentley Systems announces $0.06 quarterly dividend

Bentley Systems Inc (NASDAQ: BSY), an infrastructure engineering software company, said on Friday that its Board of Directors had authorized a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of common stock.

The dividend was kept unchanged from the previous quarterly dividend payment.

The dividend will be paid on December 12th to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 3rd 2024, the company said.

Stock Performance

The shares of Bentley Systems Inc (BSY) closed 1.53% ($0.73) higher at $48.51 on Nasdaq on Friday, as they extended the gain from the previous market session.

The stock has rebounded from a 10-week low of $46.40.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $14.662 billion.

The shares of Bentley Systems Inc (BSY) went up 41.18% in 2023, compared with a 43.42% gain for the benchmark index, Nasdaq Composite (IXIC).

The company’s shares have retreated 7.03% so far this year.

Analyst stock price forecast and recommendation

According to TipRanks, at least 6 out of 8 surveyed investment analysts had rated Bentley Systems Inc’s stock as “Buy”, while 2 – as “Hold”. The median price target on the stock stands at $60.00, which translates into a 23.69% upside compared to the closing price on Friday.

The high point of the analyst forecast range stands at $65.00.