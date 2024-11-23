Gold Prices Soar to $2,716 Marking Best Weekly Gain in Nearly Two Years

Gold prices surged 5.97% last week, closing at $2,716.34, marking the strongest weekly performance since March 2023. The rally was driven by a surge in safe-haven demand, geopolitical tensions, and shifts in Federal Reserve rate expectations.

The escalation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict was a key factor, with missile strikes and concerns of potential nuclear escalation spurring investor interest in gold. Analysts noted that both gold and the U.S. dollar advanced simultaneously, a rare occurrence that highlights the intensity of safe-haven flows during the week.

Federal Reserve rate expectations also played a significant role in gold’s rally. Markets anticipated a 53% chance of a Fed rate cut in December, keeping gold appealing as a non-yielding asset. Mixed U.S. economic data, including robust jobless claims and weak manufacturing reports, further shaped sentiment and tempered the U.S. dollar’s gains.

Geopolitical tensions are expected to continue driving gold prices higher, with analysts eyeing $2,790 as the next major target if momentum continues. The precious metal has already risen by 6% over the course of the week, marking the strongest one-week gain in two years, and is edging closer to its all-time highs.



As investors seek safe-haven assets, gold’s appeal is likely to sustain, particularly if the Russia-Ukraine conflict continues to escalate. With the gold market experiencing five consecutive days of growth, it remains to be seen whether the rally will continue, but for now, gold prices are firmly on the rise.