Wednesday witnessed the DAX index slip 0.67%, while the STOXX 600 dropped 0.64%.

Dutch semiconductor supplier ASML’s stock suffered a 5.7% loss.

Headwinds tied to the Trump administration’s tariff policies affected the European technology sector.

Markets in Europe Retreat as Tariffs Impact Tech Sector

European stocks experienced a broad downturn on Wednesday, as persistent anxieties surrounding the future of United States trade policies continued to weigh on investor confidence across the continent. Several key indices registered notable declines, reflecting a cautious sentiment prevailing among market participants.

The German DAX index witnessed a slide of 0.67%, indicating a weakening of investor sentiment toward Germany’s leading companies. The broader STOXX 600 index, which provides a representation of European equities, experienced an even more pronounced decrease of 0.64%.

A significant element affecting market sentiments was the ongoing fears surrounding the direction of US trade tariffs, namely how they will affect global economic growth and various industries. ASML, a prominent chipmaker based in the Netherlands, issued a warning that the levies imposed by the White House were increasing uncertainty regarding its financial outlook for the years 2025 and 2026.

This caution from a key player in the global technology supply chain had a significant negative impact on chipmakers across Europe. Shares of ASML themselves experienced a substantial drop of over 5% on Wednesday, and this weakness spread to other semiconductor-related companies, pulling down the broader technology sector within the European markets. The warning from ASML highlighted the tangible risks that the ongoing trade disputes pose to the intricate global technology supply chain and the profitability of European tech firms.

Furthermore, the technology sector faced additional pressure stemming from developments in the United States, as chip giant Nvidia is set to be subject to US government restrictions on the export of certain AI chips to China. According to Nvidia, this will result in a significant revenue hit of $5.5 billion for the company. The news further dampened sentiment towards technology stocks globally, including their European counterparts, as it underscored the potential for geopolitical tensions and trade restrictions to negatively impact the growth prospects of the sector.