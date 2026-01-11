Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Forex and Currency News » SEK/NOK settles below 3-week high, posts weekly gain

SEK/NOK settles below 3-week high, posts weekly gain

Written by Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov, a financial news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market, as currently his focus is set on the major currencies of eight developed nations worldwide.
, | Updated:

The SEK/NOK currency pair settled below recent high of 1.0987, its strongest level since December 18th, in the wake of local macro data releases.

Data out of Sweden showed the local economy had expanded at a monthly rate of 0.9% in November, following a 0.3% contraction in the prior month.

In annual terms, the nation’s GDP grew 2.7% in November.

Meanwhile, in Norway, annual CPI inflation has picked up to 3.2% in December, the latest data showed, from 3% in November.

It has been the highest inflation rate since September, as prices rose at a faster pace for food and non-alcoholic beverages, transport, housing and utilities, recreation and culture, health, as well as restaurants and hotels.

Norway’s annual inflation adjusted for tax changes and excluding energy products (CPI-ATE) has accelerated to 3.1% in December.

Inflation has remained well above Norges Bank’s target, which suggests a restrictive monetary policy is still necessary.

Norges Bank left its key policy rate without change at 4% at its December meeting, while indicating no rush to lower rates.

Yet, the central bank said it projected one or two rate cuts in 2026.

The exotic Forex pair gained 0.46% for the week.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • GBP/USD distances from ten-month highs, as UK lending data misses projectionsGBP/USD distances from ten-month highs, as UK lending data misses projections British pound came off highs unseen in ten months against the US dollar on Friday, as a report said that consumer lending and lending secured on dwellings in the United Kingdom mismatched forecasts, but, however, cable remained supported […]
  • Forex Market: USD/CAD daily trading forecastForex Market: USD/CAD daily trading forecast Friday’s trade saw USD/CAD within the range of 1.3052-1.3193. The pair closed at 1.3078, shedding 0.71% on a daily basis, while marking a third straight trading day of losses. The daily low has been the lowest level since October 23rd, when a […]
  • CHF/NOK settles below 2 1/2-week high, posts weekly lossCHF/NOK settles below 2 1/2-week high, posts weekly loss The CHF/NOK currency pair settled below recent high of 12.5728, its strongest level since September 9th, in the wake of the Swiss National Bank’s policy decision.The Swiss National Bank left its policy rate without change at 0% at its […]
  • USD/ZAR rebounds from 5 1/2-month low with focus on SARBUSD/ZAR rebounds from 5 1/2-month low with focus on SARB The USD/ZAR currency pair rebounded from a fresh 5 1/2-month low of 17.7807 on Tuesday ahead of the outcome of the South African Reserve Bank’s (SARB) policy decision.The SARB is largely expected to lower its benchmark interest rate by 25 […]
  • Forex Market: AUD/HKD trading forecast for MondayForex Market: AUD/HKD trading forecast for Monday Friday’s trade saw AUD/HKD within the range of 7.2069-7.2347. The pair closed at 7.2236, gaining 0.05% on a daily basis and 0.45% for the whole week.Fundamental viewAustraliaAt 1:30 GMT on Monday the Australian Bureau of Statistics […]
  • Forex Market: EUR/USD daily trading outlookForex Market: EUR/USD daily trading outlook Yesterday’s trading session saw EUR/USD hold in the range of 1.3210 - 1.3153. The pair closed at 1.3192, adding 0.17% on a daily basis, having declined 1.20% last week.At 6:42 GMT today EUR/USD was up 0.08% for the day to trade at 1.3204. […]