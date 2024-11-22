UK retail sales drop more than forecast, GBP at 6-month low

Retail sales in the United Kingdom have shrunk at a monthly rate of 0.7% in October, after a revised down 0.1% increase in September, data by the Office for National Statistics showed.

The drop in sales was steeper than what market experts had expected (a 0.3% fall).

Low consumer confidence and uncertainty over the Budget announcement likely affected the latest data.

Sales at non-food stores went down 1.4% month-over-month in October, after a 2.3% surge in September. The result was mostly impacted by a 3.1% slump in sales at clothing stores.

At the same time, online sales went down 1.2% month-over-month in October.

In annual terms, retail sales in the UK surged 2.4% in October, while falling short of market consensus of a 3.4% growth.

The British Pound was 0.62% weaker on the day against the US Dollar, with the GBP/USD currency pair last trading at 1.2510.

The major Forex pair was hovering just above a fresh six-month low of 1.2486 amid fading investor risk appetite, with developments surrounding the Russia-Ukraine conflict weighed.