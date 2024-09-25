South Korea’s Sep consumer sentiment at 4-month low

Consumer morale in South Korea has decreased to its lowest level since May in September, data by the Bank of Korea showed.

The Composite Consumer Sentiment Index came in at a reading of 100.0 in September, down from 100.8 in August.

The gauge of future household income expectations remained steady at 98, while that of future household spending expectations fell to 108 in September from 109 in August.

In addition, the gauge of current domestic economic conditions dropped to 71 in September from 73 in August, while the gauge of future conditions decreased to 79 from 81 in August.

Sentiment concerning current living standards remained without change at a level of 90 in September.

The South Korean Won was 0.53% weaker on the day against the US Dollar, with the USD/KRW currency pair last trading at 1,330.95.

The Bank of Korea is expected to begin monetary policy easing soon following the Federal Reserve’s aggressive start to its easing cycle.