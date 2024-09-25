Norway’s domestic loan debt rises the most since Sep 2023

The general public’s domestic loan debt in Norway has grown at an annualized rate of 3.8% to NOK 7.44 billion at the end of August, data by Statistics Norway showed.

It has been the fastest domestic loan debt growth since September 2023 and followed a 3.7% increase in July.

Loan debt of households rose 3.5% YoY in August, following a 3.4% YoY growth in July.

Also, loan debt of non-financial corporations grew 2.5% YoY in August, after a 2.4% YoY rise in July.

Meanwhile, municipal government loan debt increased 9.3% YoY in August, slowing from 9.9% YoY in July.

The Norwegian Krone was last 0.30% weaker on the day against the Euro, with the EUR/NOK currency pair trading at 11.6583.