Q2 Holdings appoints new Chief Financial Officer

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE: QTWO), a provider of digital transformation solutions for financial services, said on Monday that it had appointed Jonathan A. Price as its next Chief Financial Officer, effective November.

Price has almost two decades of experience in corporate finance and operating leadership roles across investment banking, corporate strategy and the technology and financial services software industries.

Price currently serves as Executive Vice President, Strategy & Emerging Businesses at Q2 Holdings.

“Jonathan’s contributions to Q2 over the past six years have been critical to our strategy and success and he is ideally suited to help guide Q2 as CFO in its next phase of growth,” Q2 CEO Matt Flake said in a press release.

“I look forward to continuing to work closely with Jonathan to leverage his corporate finance background, operational experience and strategic mindset as we continue to execute against our profitable growth plan and drive long-term shareholder value,” the CEO added.

Price is to succeed David Mehok, who will leave the company to spend more time with family.

Stock Performance

The shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO) closed 2.54% ($2.07) lower at $79.48 in New York on Monday, as they snapped a two-day streak of gains.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $4.791 billion.

The shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO) went up 61.55% in 2023, compared with a 10.99% gain for the benchmark index, NYSE Composite (NYA).

The company’s shares have risen 83.09% so far this year.