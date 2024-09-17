CAD/CHF confined in narrow range with Canada CPI in sight

The CAD/CHF currency pair remained stuck in a tight trading range on Tuesday, as market players awaited the Canadian CPI inflation data for August due out later today.

The median CPI inflation probably eased to 2.3% in August, according to market consensus, from 2.4% in July. The latter has been the lowest rate since mid-2021.

The trimmed-mean core inflation rate, the Bank of Canada’s preferred measure of underlying inflation, probably slowed to 2.6% in August from 2.7% in July. The latter has been the lowest rate since June 2021.

In the meantime, CHF traders will be also paying attention to Swiss trade data for August due out on Thursday.

As of 11:08 GMT on Tuesday the CAD/CHF currency pair was inching up 0.08% to trade at 0.6215.